Angry Bukom boxer throws opponent outside the ring after taking heavy 'blows' (Video)

Ghana’s boxing hub, the Bukom Boxing Arena, last night witnessed a crunch night of boxing to mark the nation’s 68th Independence Day celebration as the highly-anticipated “Shi Shii Shi” boxing night organised by Power Punch Production brought enthusiasts together to watch three powerful bouts.

Three fights were on the main event card on Thursday, March 6, 2025, with the son of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Cann Neequaye, alias “Money Ray,” who boasts an impressive undefeated record of 15 wins, with 10 of those victories coming by knockout taking on Daniel Otoo.

Otoo, with a record of six wins and two losses (four KOs), was equally eager to claim the national title, setting the stage for a fierce 12-round showdown.

The event also featured other exciting matchups, including a Super Welterweight clash between Henry Malm and Derrick Quaye, which has since become the talk of town.

During the bout, things got heated in the fifth round and the fight originally a boxing matchup changed quickly into wrestling for a moment when Halm lifted Quaye over the top rope.

Some fans cheered on, while others felt it was against the rule book. Quaye’s corner got livid, and protested to the referee.

Halm was deducted two points, but the match was later suspended after fans kept on flying water bottles and other missiles into the ring.

Other exciting bouts on the night

Additionally, Faisal Abubakar, the undefeated WBO Africa Super Lightweight Champion, defended his title against Tanzania's Abdul Zugo, who also held an unbeaten record. This continental title fight was expected to be a high-stakes encounter, with both fighters aiming to prove their dominance.