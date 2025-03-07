FIFA President entertains Drake replying to Kendrick Lamar at World Cup final show

Wait, the battle is not over yet. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef might take an exciting turn after the world’s football governing body, FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s recent comments about the OVO boss mounting the proposed 2026 World Cup final half-time show.

Drake will likely get his lick back if Infantino’s latest hint of him performing at the 2026 World Cup final comes through.

The FIFA President entertained the idea of the Canadian rapper performing at the Mundial in an interview with Good Day New York.

The host of the show, Rosanna Scotto, who was enthused by the idea, asked about Drake playing the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show.

She said to Infantino:

I have a great idea for you for the halftime. Drake. Because you were at the Super Bowl—Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl.

And then Infantino replied:

So, we can create a bit of a rivalry.

An excited Scotto replied “Yes.”

The FIFA President agreed that it was a good idea and answered:

That’s a good idea. Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere.

Drake and Infantino spoke about Canada hosting World Cup last year

Drake met with Infantino about the World Cup last year. Drake spoke about Toronto, which will be hosting the first match of the tournament on June 12, 2026. Next year’s expanded tournament will be hosted in three countries – USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Later after their meeting, Infantino revealed that Drake was big on football and jokingly told comedian Kevin Hart about his feature on Drake’s upcoming album.

Drake was incredible, I mean a real soccer fan as well, like you [Kevin Hart], from Toronto. And I think now that we can actually reveal or disclose that we’re very close to an agreement where I would feature in his new album – an Italian rap. If you want you can join us as well.

Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2025 Super Bowl final where he sang his monster hit single “Not Like Us,” - a diss song to Drake.