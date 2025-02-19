Lebron James and daughter workout to Kendrick Lamar’s song as Drake beef deepens

NBA star LeBron James is spending quality time with his young daughter, sharing a workout session while enjoying Kendrick Lamar’s music.

The Lakers forward posted a video of their training session on Instagram, where the two can be seen performing various exercises to improve fitness. To add fun to the workout, James played songs from one of his favourite artists, Kendrick Lamar.

LeBron has been a long-time fan of Lamar's music, often choosing it over that of Drake, despite having a close relationship with the Canadian rapper in the past.

However, this preference has reportedly caused some tension, with Drake unfollowing James on social media and even changing a lyric that once referenced the NBA star. The dispute seems to stem from the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with LeBron appearing to pick a side.

Meanwhile, LeBron had to miss the NBA All-Star Game due to injury, making him absent from the prestigious event over the weekend.

Drake alters lyrics about Lebron James

Adding fuel to the fire, during a performance in Perth, Australia, Drake altered a lyric from his 2018 track "Nonstop," changing it from “How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?” to “How I go from 6 to 23, but not LeBron, man.” This change comes amid growing tensions between the two.

Drake recently released a freestyle, “Fighting Irish,” in which he appeared to take a shot at LeBron, implying the NBA legend might have been behind the downfall of their friendship.