Ghana Football Awards 2025 full list of winners: Thomas Partey wins ultimate prize

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been crowned Ghana's Footballer of the Year at the 6th Ghana Football Awards, capping off a brilliant night of recognition for the country's football stars.
The ceremony took place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, where Partey beat off stiff competition from Black Stars teammates Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo to claim the biggest individual prize in Ghanaian football.
Partey's victory highlights his continued excellence at both club and international level, cementing his status as Ghana's top player. The Black Stars captain has been a key figure for Arsenal in the Premier League and remains the heartbeat of Ghana's national team.
The awards night also celebrated other outstanding performers, with Doris Boaduwaa taking home the Women's Footballer of the Year award. Local football wasn't forgotten either, as goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and striker Razak Simpson were recognised for their brilliant domestic campaigns.
READ ALSO: Summer transfer window: Ghanaian stars chasing life-changing deals
Here's the complete list of winners from the 7th Ghana Football Awards:
Main Awards
Footballer of the Year - Thomas Partey
Women's Footballer of the Year - Doris Boaduwaa
Best African International Footballer - Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & PSG)
Coaching Honours
Men's Coach of the Year - James Kwasi Appiah
Women's Coach of the Year - Police Ladies' Abu Kassim
Local Football Stars
Home Base Male Player of the Year - Razak Simpson
Home Base Female Player of the Year - Mary Berkoe
Goalkeeper of the Year - Benjamin Asare
READ ALSO: Next Lamine Yamal? Ghanaian wonderkid makes Atletico Madrid Club World Cup squad
Team Recognition
Male Team of the Year - Bibiani GoldStars
Female Team of the Year - Police Ladies
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media - Medeama Sporting Club
Special Awards
Living Legend Award - Mr. Harry Zakkour, Mr. Herbert Mensah and Mr. Ken Mensah
The Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award - Jerry Afriyie
Best Club CEO of the Year - Hon John Peter Amewu
Special Fans Award - Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley (Asante Kotoko)
Goal of the Year - Razak Simpson vs Hearts of Oak
MUST READ: How ice cream became an unlikely lifesaver during Africa’s worst stadium disaster
The awards ceremony showcased the depth of talent in Ghanaian football, from established stars like Partey to rising prospects and the dedicated officials who keep the beautiful game running smoothly across the country.