Ghana Football Awards 2025 full list of winners: Thomas Partey wins ultimate prize

15 June 2025 at 15:20
Here's the full list of award winners at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards...
Ghana Football Awards 2025 full list of winners: Thomas Partey wins ultimate prize

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been crowned Ghana's Footballer of the Year at the 6th Ghana Football Awards, capping off a brilliant night of recognition for the country's football stars.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, where Partey beat off stiff competition from Black Stars teammates Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo to claim the biggest individual prize in Ghanaian football.

Partey's victory highlights his continued excellence at both club and international level, cementing his status as Ghana's top player. The Black Stars captain has been a key figure for Arsenal in the Premier League and remains the heartbeat of Ghana's national team.

The awards night also celebrated other outstanding performers, with Doris Boaduwaa taking home the Women's Footballer of the Year award. Local football wasn't forgotten either, as goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and striker Razak Simpson were recognised for their brilliant domestic campaigns.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 7th Ghana Football Awards:

Main Awards

  • Footballer of the Year - Thomas Partey

  • Women's Footballer of the Year - Doris Boaduwaa

  • Best African International Footballer - Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & PSG)

Coaching Honours

  • Men's Coach of the Year - James Kwasi Appiah

  • Women's Coach of the Year - Police Ladies' Abu Kassim

Local Football Stars

  • Home Base Male Player of the Year - Razak Simpson

  • Home Base Female Player of the Year - Mary Berkoe

  • Goalkeeper of the Year - Benjamin Asare

Team Recognition

  • Male Team of the Year - Bibiani GoldStars

  • Female Team of the Year - Police Ladies

  • Most Vibrant Club on Social Media - Medeama Sporting Club

Special Awards

  • Living Legend Award - Mr. Harry Zakkour, Mr. Herbert Mensah and Mr. Ken Mensah

  • The Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award - Jerry Afriyie

  • Best Club CEO of the Year - Hon John Peter Amewu

  • Special Fans Award - Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley (Asante Kotoko)

  • Goal of the Year - Razak Simpson vs Hearts of Oak

The awards ceremony showcased the depth of talent in Ghanaian football, from established stars like Partey to rising prospects and the dedicated officials who keep the beautiful game running smoothly across the country.

