Ghana Football Awards 2025 full list of winners: Thomas Partey wins ultimate prize

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been crowned Ghana's Footballer of the Year at the 6th Ghana Football Awards, capping off a brilliant night of recognition for the country's football stars.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, where Partey beat off stiff competition from Black Stars teammates Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo to claim the biggest individual prize in Ghanaian football.

Partey's victory highlights his continued excellence at both club and international level, cementing his status as Ghana's top player. The Black Stars captain has been a key figure for Arsenal in the Premier League and remains the heartbeat of Ghana's national team.

The awards night also celebrated other outstanding performers, with Doris Boaduwaa taking home the Women's Footballer of the Year award. Local football wasn't forgotten either, as goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and striker Razak Simpson were recognised for their brilliant domestic campaigns.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 7th Ghana Football Awards:

Main Awards

Footballer of the Year - Thomas Partey

Women's Footballer of the Year - Doris Boaduwaa

Best African International Footballer - Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & PSG)

Coaching Honours

Men's Coach of the Year - James Kwasi Appiah

Women's Coach of the Year - Police Ladies' Abu Kassim

Local Football Stars

Home Base Male Player of the Year - Razak Simpson

Home Base Female Player of the Year - Mary Berkoe

Goalkeeper of the Year - Benjamin Asare

Team Recognition

Male Team of the Year - Bibiani GoldStars

Female Team of the Year - Police Ladies

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media - Medeama Sporting Club

Special Awards

Living Legend Award - Mr. Harry Zakkour, Mr. Herbert Mensah and Mr. Ken Mensah

The Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award - Jerry Afriyie

Best Club CEO of the Year - Hon John Peter Amewu

Special Fans Award - Francis Yaw Frimpong, alias Nana Pooley (Asante Kotoko)

Goal of the Year - Razak Simpson vs Hearts of Oak