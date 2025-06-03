Ghana Football Awards: Partey, Semenyo, Inaki to battle for footballer of the year

Black Stars trio Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams have been nominated for the "Best Ghana Footballer of the Year" at the 2025 Ghana Football Awards.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 14, 2025, will reward the best footballers in various categories in the year under review.

The three national team players will battle it out for the ultimate prize on the night after an impressive season with their respective clubs.

Thomas Partey's season

Partey was instrumental for Arsenal, helping them finish second behind English Premier League winners Liverpool, and making it to the semifinals of this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old midfielder was exceptional when the Gunners dispatched Spanish giants Real Madrid in both legs of the quarterfinals.

His absence was felt when he missed the semifinal first-leg against PSG before the eventual winners knocked Arsenal out. Last season, he scored four goals and assisted twice in 35 league games.

He’s currently being linked with a move to Barcelona, with Hansi Flick reportedly a “big admirer” of his qualities.

Antoine Semenyo shines in 2024/25 campaign

Bournemouth forward Semenyo had his best season in terms of output. He contributed to 16 goals – 11 goals and five assists, in 37 league appearances.

His consistency was superb in the last campaign and was a key force for the Cherries’ ninth-place finish.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham, are all monitoring the Ghanaian international, and reports suggest Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim is keen on signing him this summer. Bournemouth will demand a club record fee if he’s to make the switch.

Inaki Williams in contention to win another award

On the other hand, Inaki Williams could also land another award after winning the “Best African Player in La Liga” award.

The 30-year-old played more minutes than any other Athletic Club player this season and contributed a total of 14 goals and assists. His performance was key to the team's Champions League qualification.