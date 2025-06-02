Lose or someone dies: GPL team runs away after death threats, penalties and fights

Nations FC officials claim they received death threats before their abandoned Premier League match against Basake Holy Stars, with the club's Brands Manager alleging they were told "either we lose the game, or they kill someone".

Kennedy Boakye Ansah made the shocking revelation following Sunday's controversial clash that saw his team walk off the pitch after two penalties were awarded against them.

The Kumasi-based side went into the crucial fixture sitting top of the table, needing just a point to maintain their push for a historic first league title. Meanwhile, Basake Holy Stars were fighting to avoid relegation and desperately needed a result to boost their survival hopes.

What should have been a straightforward football match quickly descended into chaos when Nations FC abandoned the game mid-way through, citing what they called unfair officiating decisions.

The club has since released a statement explaining their actions, but it's the alleged pre-match threats that have now grabbed attention.

Speaking to 3Sports, Boakye Ansah revealed the disturbing claims about what his team allegedly faced before kick-off in Basake. He shared:

We will file an official complaint to the GFA. We will see whatever decision the FA will take. Like I mentioned, we are no longer interested in Ghana football. They told us: either we lose the game [against Basake Holy Stars] or they kill someone.

Nations FC threaten to quit Ghana football

The serious allegations add another layer of controversy to an already messy situation that has overshadowed what was meant to be a pivotal match in the title race.

The Kumasi-based club have threatened to quit Ghana football entirely after walking off the pitch, and confirmed they'll lodge a formal complaint with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the weekend's events.