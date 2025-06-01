Chaos in GPL: Nations FC walk off pitch in protest over controversial penalty

Nations FC made headlines on Sunday after dramatically walking off the pitch during a high-stakes Ghana Premier League match against Basake Holy Stars at the Ampain AAK II Arena.

The match, crucial to Nations FC's title hopes with just one round of fixtures remaining, took a controversial turn in the 33rd minute when the referee awarded Holy Stars their second penalty of the first half.

The decision, coming after the hosts had already converted a first spot-kick to take a 1-0 lead, ignited outrage among the Nations FC players and coaching staff.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Nations FC goalkeeper Kofi Mensah angrily confronted the match officials, prompting police officers to intervene.

The team, already incensed by what they described as two "soft and unwarranted" penalties, collectively surrounded the referee to register their protest.

After a lengthy stoppage and intense deliberations on the sidelines, Nations FC took the extraordinary decision to abandon the game entirely, walking off the field to the astonishment of spectators.

Despite attempts by officials to get the game restarted, the team refused to return, leading to the match being officially abandoned.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is now expected to investigate the incident and issue a ruling in the coming days, with potential implications for the title race as the season draws to a close.

What does the law say about such an event?

Under the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regulations, a club that withdraws from a match or competition without just cause faces significant penalties.

According to Article 14(3) of the GFA General Regulations, the GFA reserves the right to take appropriate disciplinary action, including expulsion, against any club that withdraws from a competition or fails to honour any match without just cause.

Furthermore, Article 14(4) states that a club failing to provide satisfactory reasons for scratching or withdrawing without first obtaining the consent of the Association shall not be allowed to enter the competition the following season.

In addition to these provisions, the GFA Disciplinary Code specifies that if a match cannot take place or cannot be played in full due to the behaviour of a team or behaviour for which a member or a club is liable, the member or the club will be sanctioned with a minimum fine of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000.00).