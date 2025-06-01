Parliament approves GHC10 billion for NHIS to fund free healthcare, dialysis treatment

Parliament of Ghana has approved the 2025 disbursement formula for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), earmarking GH¢10 billion to support healthcare delivery under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NHIF serves as the financial backbone of the NHIS, a social protection programme aimed at ensuring all Ghanaians have access to quality healthcare.

The Fund is administered by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which oversees its proper utilisation and the effective functioning of the NHIS.

According to the approved formula, GH¢6.5 billion (65.1%) will go towards payment of claims, GH¢1.2 billion (12.3%) will cover NHIA's operational costs, GH¢124 million (1.2%) will support NHIS district offices, and GH¢984 million (9.8%) will be allocated to the Ministry of Health.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House on Friday, Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, highlighted that this year’s allocation reflects a significant increase from the GH¢6 billion approved in 2024.

He attributed the rise to the uncapping of the NHIF in the 2025 budget, which now allows surplus funds to be directed towards primary healthcare, bridging financial gaps created by the withdrawal of donor funding, and supporting initiatives such as the Ghana Trust Fund — also known as "Mahama Care".

The minister further noted that part of the fund would be dedicated to financing dialysis treatments under the NHIS, aligning with a new policy framework developed by the Mahama-led administration to address the growing burden of kidney diseases in the country.

Citing recent health statistics, Mr. Akandoh revealed that 45% of mortality in Ghana is due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

He emphasised that the Mahama Care initiative will channel resources to treat chronic conditions such as stroke and kidney disease.

The NHIF is primarily financed through the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions, and returns on investments made by the Fund.