559 arrested, 2 dead as PSG fans clash with police after Champions League win [Video]

Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans poured into the streets across France on Saturday night to celebrate the club’s historic first UEFA Champions League title.

While the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris was filled with jubilant supporters, viewing parties and fanzones nationwide were soon overshadowed by violence and tragedy.

In Landes, near Bordeaux, a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest during celebrations.

Authorities confirmed he had been among a crowd gathered in a designated fanzone and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Tragedy also struck in Paris, where a 20-year-old woman was fatally hit by a vehicle transporting fans.

Elsewhere, in Grenoble near Lyon, a high-speed car ploughed into a group of revellers, leaving four people seriously injured.

One young woman remains in critical condition.

Disturbing footage from the capital captured the descent into disorder. Fires blazed through the night as fans ignited mattresses and bicycles near the stadium.

Police clash with fans

Riot police in full gear clashed with unruly groups throwing bottles, flares, and fireworks—even before halftime, when PSG had already taken a 2-0 lead.

Despite a heightened security presence—over 5,400 police officers were deployed, and streets around the stadium were sealed off—by night’s end, 559 arrests had been made, 491 of them in Paris.

According to Le Figaro, 192 injuries were reported, most in the capital, and one police officer remains in a coma.

As a precaution, PSG’s flagship store on the Champs-Élysées had been boarded up before the match, anticipating potential unrest and looting.

Chaos wasn’t limited to France. In Munich, where the final was held, rival supporters clashed violently at Fröttmaning station near the Allianz Arena, with scenes of stone-throwing and scuffles captured on video.

On the field, PSG delivered a record-breaking 5-0 performance to clinch their maiden Champions League title. Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring 12 minutes in, followed by a deflected strike from teenage sensation Désiré Doué.

Doué, named Player of the Match, added a second goal in the second half.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and another goal capped off the night’s emphatic win.

Yet, the celebrations that should have united the nation in pride were marred by violence and loss.