Hajia4Reall makes a bold comeback with new music after U.S prison sentence [Video]

Ghanaian socialite and musician Mona Faiz Montrage, widely known as Hajia4Reall, has reemerged on social media and in the music industry with a powerful new single titled "We Move".

The release marks her first public appearance since completing a one-year prison sentence in the United States and returning to Ghana.

Her comeback was unveiled with the release of a music video shared across her social media platforms.

The video opens with a dramatic scene of Hajia4Reall in a prison cell—a clear nod to her legal past—paired with the stirring lyric, “If I fall, I go rise,” which captures the theme of resilience and transformation at the heart of her new work.

Legal background

Hajia4Reall's legal issues began in November 2022 when she was arrested in the UK and later extradited to the U.S. in May 2023.

In February 2024, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen funds, tied to a romance scam scheme that defrauded victims of more than $2 million.

By June 2024, she was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, with an additional three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to forfeit $216,475 and pay restitution amounting to $1,387,458.

Following her sentence, her legal team successfully arranged her voluntary return to Ghana, bypassing further detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A message of moving forward

Her latest single, "We Move", is more than just music—it serves as a personal statement and a cultural reference.

The phrase, often used in Ghanaian slang, implies perseverance and the will to continue moving forward despite life's setbacks.

For Hajia4Reall, it signals a new chapter and a refusal to let her past define her future.

The release has sparked widespread public debate.

While some applaud her vulnerability and determination to rebuild her image, others raise concerns about the implications of celebrating a figure with a criminal past.

Nonetheless, Hajia4Reall’s return to the spotlight is a compelling blend of controversy, courage, and creative expression.