Kasoa: 4 injured in violent clash between traders and task force

Four individuals sustained injuries on Wednesday, May 28, following a violent confrontation between traders and members of the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly’s task force during an ongoing decongestion exercise in the Kasoa Central Business District (CBD).

The altercation occurred on the third day of the assembly’s cleanup operation, which aims to remove unauthorised structures obstructing pedestrian walkways.

While the initial two days of the exercise proceeded without incident, tensions escalated when members of the Kasoa Phone Dealers Association resisted efforts to dismantle their sidewalk tents.

The situation turned violent as some traders threw stones at the task force personnel, who were attempting to enforce the removal of the structures.

The clash resulted in injuries to three task force members and one trader.

Additionally, the incident caused a temporary blockage of the Kasoa-Bawjiase junction, leading to traffic disruptions and public alarm.

Personnel from the Kasoa Divisional Police Command intervened to restore calm, enabling the continuation of the decongestion operation.

Despite prior engagement with trade associations ahead of the exercise, representatives of the phone dealers association contend they were not given adequate time to voluntarily vacate the area—a grievance they believe contributed to the escalation.

What must be done?

To prevent future clashes during decongestion exercises, authorities must engage stakeholders early through clear communication and inclusive planning.

Traders should be given adequate notice and a reasonable grace period to vacate voluntarily.

Providing alternative trading spaces and conducting public sensitisation can help build cooperation.

Task force members should be trained in conflict resolution, and enforcement must be carried out professionally and humanely, with police support where necessary.