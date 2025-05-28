Passengers brutally beat "trotro" mate over refusal to reduce fare by 15% [Video]

A viral video making the rounds on social media shows a trotro mate being physically assaulted by three passengers during a heated argument over GHC1 change, following the recent 15% reduction in transport fares.

The incident, which occurred at a roadside terminal, escalated when the mate allegedly refused to refund the difference in fare to the aggrieved passengers.

In the video, a woman is heard insisting that the mate return their change, while the passengers, clearly frustrated, resort to beating him.

Bystanders watched in shock as the confrontation unfolded.

This altercation comes in the wake of an official announcement by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Monday, 19th May 2025, declaring a 15% reduction in transport fares.

The new fare adjustment, which took effect on Saturday, 24th May, is attributed to the recent decline in fuel prices and the cedi's marginal appreciation against the dollar.

The Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Imoro told the media that the fare reduction was agreed upon after discussions with the Ministry of Transport to provide some relief to commuters.

However, despite the official directive, reports from across the country indicate widespread non-compliance.

In the Ashanti Region, for example, many drivers continue to charge the old fares, prompting frustration and conflict among passengers.

The GPRTU has since warned that commercial drivers who flout the new fare directive will face sanctions. Enforcement teams are expected to monitor compliance at various transport terminals in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the public is urged to report incidents of fare manipulation as authorities work to ensure that the revised fares are uniformly implemented.