GPRTU threatens sanctions as drivers refuse to reduce transport fares

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has warned that it will sanction commercial drivers who have defied a directive to reduce lorry fares.

The majority of commercial drivers in the Ashanti Region have not adhered to the union's directive to reduce transport fares by 15%, effective Saturday, 24 May 2025. During Citi News' visit to various transport terminals, most drivers were still charging the old fares, with only a few having implemented the reduction.

The fare reduction was announced by the GPRTU following a recent drop in fuel prices and the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar, aiming to ease the financial burden on commuters.

Solomon Frimpong, a commercial driver speaking in an interview with Citinews said, “We are waiting for the new fares from our leadership before we can reduce them; until then, we are going by the old fares.”

John Mensah, another commercial driver, expressed his dissatisfaction: “We have reduced our fares, but we are not happy with the new fares because they’re not helping us. The prices of spare parts are still the same, so this reduction is going to affect the drivers.”

The GPRTU has warned that drivers who fail to comply with the directive will face sanctions, including being barred from loading passengers.

The recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi—strengthening by approximately 24.1% against the US dollar in the first five months of 2025—has yielded significant economic benefits. This robust performance has contributed to a decline in inflation, with annual consumer inflation easing to 21.2% in April from 22.4% in March, as the cost of imported goods fell. The stronger cedi has also reduced the local currency cost of servicing external debt, thereby easing fiscal pressures.

