Kenkey seller tragically struck to death by lightning in Ho

A 35-year-old woman has sadly died after being reportedly struck by lightning at Adzimakorfe (SDA Down), a suburb of Ho in the Volta Region.

The tragic incident happened around 6 PM, just outside her home. The woman, named Selina Kuma Kle, was known for selling kenkey at the Ho Bankoe Sorkode Station.

An eyewitness, Mr Christopher Ametefe, shared what happened with Class News. He said:

I came to stake lotto, and she also came to stake her own. I had a conversation with her, and she said there is too much gossiping in this area, and I told her that gossiping is everywhere so she should focus on her life.

He continued:

I staked my lotto and left. Reaching home, I realised that the agent made a mistake in the numbers, so I returned to the lotto agent to correct it, and in less than 5 minutes after the rain started, we heard a strong thunder [with lightning] which struck her down and that ended her life.

Ametefe said he was shocked and couldn’t believe what had just happened.

Family members believe there's more to story

A family member said she heard about the incident through a phone call.

I had a call from my brother’s wife asking if I had heard about the death of my cousin. I told her I hadn’t. Swiftly, I rushed to the scene to see for myself, and truly she was dead.

Selina’s elder brother, Mr Ruddy Kle, also known as Paka, believes there might be more to the story. He shared:

I know my sister is a quiet person who will not have an issue with anyone, but what I know about thunder strike is, if you are cursed with it or walk in its way during the rain and it strikes, you will be a victim.

Traditional leaders from Ho Bankoe performed rituals at the scene before her body could be moved. The family later took Selina’s body to the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue themselves after failing to get help from the police.