The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has confirmed the tragic passing of a final-year female student and has commenced an immediate investigation to determine the cause of her death.

This unfortunate incident occurred after the lifeless body of the student was discovered near the university’s Disability and Rehabilitation Centre in the early hours of Thursday, 27th February 2025.

In an official statement signed by Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the deceased was identified as Miss Joana Deladem Yabani, a fourth-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences.

At approximately 5:00 a.m. on 27th February 2025, the KNUST Security Services received a report of a lifeless female body near the KNUST Disability and Rehabilitation Centre. The body was promptly transported to the University Health Services, where she was confirmed dead.

The University has officially informed her family, and we extend our deepest condolences to them during this difficult time.

The statement further confirmed that a full-scale investigation is underway in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), KNUST Internal Security, and the University Health Services to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The University’s Management reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring all necessary measures are taken to ascertain the facts and provide closure to the grieving family.

Additionally, Management has assured the university community and the general public of its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all students and staff.