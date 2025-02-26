Court remands suspect in fatal shooting during enstoolment ceremony at Nunguaa

The District Court has remanded suspect Samuel Adjei into police custody in connection with the fatal shooting that led to the death of the Queen of the Ga-Adangme Muslim Union (Nungua West), Lawrencia Naa Borley Nelson, also known as Naa Gamu.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, 22nd February 2025, during the enskinment ceremony of Naa Gamu and her husband, who were being installed as queen and chief of the Ga-Adangme Muslim Union’s Nungua West branch.

According to police investigations, the suspect allegedly discharged live ammunition from a single-barrel gun, striking Naa Gamu in the right thigh.

The police said in a statement:

Preliminary investigations have indicated that during the enstoolment ceremony, the suspect allegedly discharged live ammunition from a single-barrel gun, striking the deceased, Naa Borley Ahmed, in the right thigh. She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but died while receiving treatment.

While the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, the family of the deceased has confirmed the arrest of a suspect and has raised suspicions of foul play.

Her uncle, Martison Quaye, in an interview with TV3, expressed concerns about the incident and questioned the circumstances of the shooting.

He asked:

In such ceremonies, is it not gunpowder that is used? And isn’t the gun supposed to be fired into the sky? Why was she shot in the thigh?

Her brother, Nii Bortey Agbli, blamed a lack of timely medical care for her death.

He lamented:

We were turned away from the first facility without even first aid. At LEKMA, they also referred us to Ridge Hospital without any medical attention or first aid. By the time we got to Ridge, they removed the bullet and dressed her wound, only to tell us she had died.

The tragic death of Naa Gamu has left the Nungua community in mourning, with many calling for stricter security measures at traditional ceremonies to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, suspect Samuel Adjei was arraigned before the court on a charge of murder and has been remanded into custody. He is expected to reappear before the court on Wednesday, 12th March 2025.