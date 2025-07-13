GES releases 2025/2026 academic year calendar for basic schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially unveiled the academic calendar for the forthcoming 2025/2026 academic year, providing a clear timetable for Kindergarten (KG), Primary, and Junior High Schools (JHS) nationwide. This detailed schedule aims to ensure stability in the academic year and allow ample preparation time for pupils, especially those due to sit the pivotal Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a press statement endorsed by Daniel Fenyi, the recently appointed Head of Public Relations at GES – an appointment lauded for its potential to improve transparency given previous communication concerns – the education body meticulously set out the dates for school reopening, holidays, half-term breaks, and examination periods across all three terms.

The first term of the 2025/2026 academic year is slated to begin on Tuesday, 2nd September 2025, concluding on Thursday, 18th December 2025. Pupils and teachers will then enjoy their Christmas holidays from Friday, 19th December 2025, to Tuesday, 7th January 2026. A half-term break is also scheduled from 31st October to 3rd November 2025, offering a brief respite during what can be a demanding period.

The second term will commence on Wednesday, 8th January 2026, running until Wednesday, 1st April 2026, followed by the Easter holidays from 2nd April to 20th April 2026. The third and final term of the academic year is set to begin on Tuesday, 21st April 2026, officially drawing to a close on Thursday, 23rd July 2026.

Key Dates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

A crucial highlight of the newly published calendar is the scheduling of the BECE. This vital examination, marking the culmination of junior high school education and serving as the pathway to senior high schools and technical institutes in Ghana, is set to take place from Monday, 4th May to Monday, 11th May 2026. This timing ensures candidates have extensive preparation time following the conclusion of their second term, a factor often emphasised by educators and parents alike.

Ghana's education system operates on a 6-3-3-4 structure, encompassing six years of primary education, three years of JHS, three years of Senior High School (SHS), and typically four years at university. The BECE is administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and its results are critical for pupil progression to the senior high level, where over 375,000 students typically sit the exam annually across core and elective subjects.

Historically, BECE performance, particularly in English and Mathematics, has been a significant focus for educational reforms, with persistent calls for improved foundational learning outcomes. The new calendar's provision of sufficient preparation time implicitly acknowledges the importance of these outcomes.

The GES has also clarified that all public holidays falling within the academic calendar will be observed, and a two-day half-term break will be implemented in each term to provide necessary rest for both students and teachers. This structured approach is part of the Service's broader commitment to optimising contact hours and ensuring a conducive learning environment.

Looking Ahead and National Education Reforms

In its statement, the GES extended its appreciation to all stakeholders – including school administrators, teachers, parents, and pupils – for their collective efforts and dedication throughout the current academic year, which officially concludes on Thursday, 24th July 2025. The Service urged everyone involved in the education sector to note the new calendar and make all necessary preparations to guarantee a productive 2025/2026 academic year.

This timely release comes as Ghana's education sector undergoes various strategic reforms. In February 2025, a new Senior High School curriculum began rolling out, with a strong emphasis on 21st-century skills, critical thinking, and Ghanaian values. Additionally, Parliament approved a GH¢31 billion education budget for 2025, with plans to waive academic fees for all first-year students in public tertiary institutions.