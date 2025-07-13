Check areas to be affected by widespread ‘Dumsor’ today as ECG begins maintenance

People living and working in parts of Greater Accra, Tema, and Western Regions will face power cuts today, Sunday, July 13, 2025, as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) carries out important maintenance work.

The planned blackouts, announced by ECG on Friday, July 11, are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the country's power infrastructure, improve service reliability, and ensure better energy delivery across Ghana.

These maintenance works are crucial for strengthening the power distribution network, which has been facing regular problems including local outages and system breakdowns. The planned work typically involves replacing old equipment, upgrading transformers, clearing plants around power lines, and improving substation capacity to reduce unexpected outages and voltage problems.

Electricity demand has grown by about 10-15% each year over the past decade, putting serious pressure on existing infrastructure and requiring continuous investment in maintenance and expansion.

Affected areas and times

The outages are carefully scheduled across the three regions, with different durations:

Western Region

Morning Operation (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM): Areas affected include Vienna City, Mankessim White House, Accra Station, and surrounding communities.

Extended Operation (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM): This will impact Daboase, Sekyere Krobo, Sekyere Nsuta, Aboaboso, Bosomase, and nearby communities. This area is important for various economic activities, including mining and farming, making reliable power supply essential.

Tema Region

Duration (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM): Power will be off in communities such as Mobole, Ataa Mensah, Boishe, Afienya, Philip Kope, Greenhouse Enclave, and their surrounding areas. The Tema region is a major industrial hub, and even temporary disruptions can affect production schedules for factories in these areas.

Greater Accra Region

Industrial & Residential Zones (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM): This extensive outage affects a mix of vital industrial and commercial businesses, alongside residential areas.

The impacted areas include Kings Cottage, KICC, Taxis Tires, Western World, Guinness Depot, Rebecca Fashion Manufacturing Ltd, Frosty Bite Company, Perfect Pharmaceutical, Shivan Ghana Ltd, Mawums, Akuaba Refinery, Eskay Pharmaceutical, Royal Crown Ltd, West Coast Beverages, Equator Foods, Intelligent Card Products, Healthy Life, DPS, Daysack Company Ltd, Afro Tropic, and nearby areas.

Specific Accra Area (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM): Timber market, Adedenkpo, and surrounding areas. The Timber market, a significant commercial zone, will experience disruptions that could temporarily stop business activities.

ECG has offered its "apologies for the inconvenience the scheduled power interruptions may cause" and urged the public "to bear with them as they carry out these essential works."

Customers are strongly advised to take necessary precautions, such as unplugging sensitive electronic appliances, to prevent damage from power surges when electricity returns.