NDC is delivering more suffering to Ghanaians - Afenyo-Markin on ‘Dumsor Levy’ U-turn

Opposition leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has slammed the government for causing more hardship to ordinary Ghanaians, calling their sudden suspension of the controversial fuel levy "hypocritical" and demanding it be scrapped completely.

The Minority Leader accused the ruling party of breaking their promises to provide relief, saying instead they are making life worse for struggling families. In a statement on Saturday, June 14, 2025, he said:

They promised relief but are delivering more suffering. This levy would only raise fuel prices, increase transport fares, and make life even harder.

The government had planned to introduce the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy, dubbed the Dumsor Levy on Monday, June 16, 2025, but postponed it indefinitely following public outcry and what it described as new stakeholder consultations.

Afenyo-Markin described the last-minute change of heart as chaotic governance that shows the ruling party is completely out of touch. He said the sudden reversal proved the law was passed without proper consultation and called it a complete embarrassment.

Afenyo-Markin calls out NDC's 'hypocrisy'

The Effutu MP particularly criticised what he called the government's double standards. He pointed out how they previously mocked the NPP administration for blaming global crises like COVID-19 and the Ukraine war for economic problems. He stated:

Now they are using the Middle East crisis as an excuse for this mess. This is the same excuse they mocked when we used it. That's hypocrisy at its worst.

The opposition leader said simply suspending the tax isn't good enough, but it needs to be abolished entirely under emergency procedures. Afenyo-Markin insisted:

Postponement is not enough. The law must go. Table a repeal bill now under a certificate of urgency. Ghanaians deserve better.

He argued that his party had successfully managed the power sector during difficult times without imposing extra fuel taxes on citizens, proving it could be done without burdening people further.

Afenyo-Markin also attacked the government's handling of the energy sector more broadly, claiming that power theft is rising and promised reforms have stalled. He said the government appears to be asleep while revenue continues leaking from the system.

He described the government's approach as panic-driven rather than proper leadership, saying they pass punitive laws then quickly retreat under pressure.