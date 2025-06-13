Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed

Been too busy to keep up with the buzz? We get it — life moves fast, and the entertainment world moves even faster. But that’s where Your Weekly Pulse comes in. We’ve done the scrolling, reading, and double-checking so you don’t have to. Whether it’s viral celebrity drama, major music releases, or unforgettable pop culture moments, we’ve wrapped it all up just for you.

This week, Ghana’s entertainment scene brought the drama, the flair, and a few surprises. From chart-topping hits to stories that had social media talking, here are the five major developments you need to know before the next hot take drops. Let’s get into it.

1.Black Sherif misses out on BET Best International Act to Nigeria's Ayra Starr

The 2025 BET Awards celebrated the best of Black excellence across music, film, and pop culture. Ghanaian music star Black Sherif has missed out on the coveted BET Award for Best International Act, with the honour going to Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr. The awards ceremony, which took place on Monday, June 9, 2025, in Los Angeles, brought together some of the most influential voices in global music, spotlighting talent from across Africa, Europe, and South America.

Black Sherif

2.Moliy makes Ghanaian history at the BET Awards

Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer Moliy became the first Ghanaian artist to perform at the BET Awards, marking a major milestone for the country's music industry. Her vibrant performance was not only a personal triumph but also a cultural win for Ghana’s rising global music influence.

3.Afia Schwarzenegger reports Ghanaian TV stations to Tyler Perry

Afia Schwarzenegger turned heads this week by calling out local Ghanaian TV stations for allegedly pirating Tyler Perry’s movies. The outspoken media personality reportedly reached out to Perry himself, urging action against the unauthorised broadcasts. The story lit up social media, with fans debating copyright, clout, and controversy.

4.TikTok Star GH Kobby arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend

In one of the week’s most shocking developments, popular TikTok content creator GH Kobby was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend. The tragic news sent shockwaves through the online community, sparking conversations around influencer accountability and mental health.

5. Agya Koo Nimo shares final wish with Shatta Wale

Veteran highlife legend Agya Koo Nimo made headlines after sharing a heartfelt final wish during a phone conversation with dancehall star Shatta Wale. The 88-year-old music icon expressed a desire to see Wale embrace more traditional Ghanaian musical values, blending legacy with modern influence.

That’s a Wrap!

