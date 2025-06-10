Moliy makes history as first Ghanaian artist to perform at the BET Awards

Ghanaian singer Moliy has made history by becoming the first artiste from Ghana to perform at the renowned BET Awards.

On 9 June 2025, Moliy delivered a captivating performance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, wowing audiences with her hit track “Shake It to the Max (FLY).” She was joined on stage by her collaborator Silent Addy, as the pair brought a lively burst of Afrobeats flair to the international stage.

Viral clips shared on social media captured Moliy wearing a striking golden-green ensemble, while enthusiastic fans proudly waved Ghanaian and Jamaican flags in celebration of the moment.

Her appearance at the BET Awards comes on the heels of her energetic performance at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards held in Accra just weeks earlier.

Taking to social media to mark the occasion, Moliy posted a triumphant video with the caption: “When you’re the first Ghanaian to perform at the BETs.”

Her groundbreaking performance represents a significant milestone for Ghanaian music on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Afropop sensation Ayra Starr took home the Best International Act award, becoming the only African artiste to win on the night. This marks her first BET Award, placing her among a distinguished group of African winners including Burna Boy, Tems, and Tyla.