Twene Jonas fires back at Kwaku Manu over claims about his living conditions in the US

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has hit back at recent assertions made by Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu regarding his living situation in the United States.

In a recent TikTok video, Twene Jonas dismissed the actor’s claims that he had only just managed to rent his first apartment after allegedly squatting with others for several years following his relocation from Ghana. Jonas vehemently rejected the narrative and criticised Kwaku Manu for allegedly facilitating the relocation of his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko—mother of three of his four children—to the US so she could marry her new American husband, Tim.

Twene Jonas

Jonas stressed that he had never squandered his hard-earned income on women and currently lives alone with his cats in what he described as a spacious home. To support his claims, he shared a video from 2022 in which he showcased his house while filming himself with a smartphone, asserting that he had enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle in the US for many years.

He went further to state that he resides in a mansion valued at $5 million and that he had previously evicted tenants from the property in order to undertake extensive renovations.

Kwaku Manu

His remarks come shortly after Kwaku Manu, during an interview with blogger De God Son TV, alleged that Twene Jonas had only recently secured his first apartment—despite years of presenting himself as wealthy. The Kumawood actor also recounted that Twene Jonas had refused to grant him an interview when he first rose to fame for his outspoken social commentary on issues affecting Ghana.

According to Kwaku Manu, certain individuals advised Jonas and his manager to turn down the interview request, reportedly out of concern that challenging questions might jeopardise Jonas's rising online popularity.