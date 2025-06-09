How Black Sherif can win Ghana the Best International Act Award at the 2025 BET awards

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has once again placed the nation in the global spotlight after earning a nomination in the Best International Act category at the 2025 BET Awards. Known for his gritty lyrics and genre-blending sound, the Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker is competing against some of the brightest global stars from Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

The full list of nominees, released on 8 May, includes South Africa’s Tyla, Nigeria’s Rema and Ayra Starr, Brazil’s Any Gabrielly and MC Luanna, the UK’s Basky and Ezra Collective, Eswatini’s Uncle Waffles, and France’s Joé Dwèt Filé and SDM. The main awards ceremony is scheduled for 9 June 2025, and excitement is already mounting.

This nomination not only cements Black Sherif’s rising influence but also marks Ghana’s return to one of BET’s most prestigious categories. Previous Ghanaian nominees have included Kojo Antwi, D Black, Sarkodie, R2Bees, Stonebwoy, Fuse ODG, Kwesi Arthur, MzVee, and Camidoh—each of whom contributed to building Ghana’s reputation on the global music stage.

Can Black Sherif Win the Award?

To clinch the Best International Act award, Black Sherif must stand out in a highly competitive field. Here’s a breakdown of what typically influences the final outcome:

1. Industry endorsement

BET’s nomination and voting process is overseen by a voting academy made up of over 500 professionals from across the music and media industries, including publicists, journalists, bloggers, label executives, and other insiders. These members nominate and vote for artists based on their work in the eligibility year.

2. Global Impact

Black Sherif

Winners are chosen not just for popularity at home, but for their international reach. Black Sherif’s appeal across African and diasporic communities, his chart performance, streaming numbers, and presence on international platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube will be critical factors.

3. Cultural Influence

The Best International Act category celebrates musicians who help to elevate Black music globally. Artists who push creative boundaries, blend genres, or amplify African culture on the world stage are often recognised. Black Sherif's unique storytelling and fusion of trap, hip hop, and highlife resonate with audiences far beyond Ghana.

4. Consistency and Artistic Merit

The BET Awards also reward artistic consistency and growth. Black Sherif’s recent projects, including live performances, features, and global appearances, will be weighed alongside his discography. His emotional range and lyrical depth have set him apart in Africa’s new wave of talent.

Black Sherif

Why this moment matters for Ghana

Should Black Sherif win, it will be Ghana’s first BET win in the Best International Act category since Stonebwoy took the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award in 2015. A victory would reinforce Ghana’s position as a major force in African music and validate the country's investment in nurturing world-class talent.

While the final decision lies with the academy, support from fans, media engagement, global streams, and international collaborations can amplify Black Sherif’s chances. His nomination is already a win for Ghana, but with the right strategy and continued momentum, he could very well bring the trophy home.

