'Will ECG bosses keep their jobs while we pay GH¢1 Fuel Levy?' Prophet Oduro asks Mahama

The General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has criticised the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress government over the newly introduced GH¢1 petroleum tax, widely referred to as the “Dumsor Levy.”

Speaking during a sermon shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 8 June 2025, Prophet Oduro directly addressed President John Dramani Mahama, raising concerns about the leadership of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and whether they would remain in office following the introduction of the new tax.

The outspoken preacher argued that officials at ECG had significantly contributed to financial losses within the energy sector and should not be left in charge if the government is asking citizens to pay more.

Your Excellency, good morning. If we pay the D-Levy, will the ECG bosses still be at post, even though they are causing financial loss to the state? Will the same people who created this mess remain in charge? I want to know

Prophet Oduro also recalled the burden he experienced when the controversial E-Levy was introduced by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government. He explained that, unlike many online commentators, he had paid substantial amounts under the tax scheme.

When they implemented the E-Levy, no one in this church paid it more than me. On behalf of the ministry, I paid GH¢30,000 in E-Levy charges after transferring GH¢300,000 to purchase cement

The preacher maintained that his criticisms were based on his own contributions to the national purse and not unfounded political commentary.

I am not one of those who sit on the internet talking nonsense about the E-Levy. I contributed to it. So don’t be upset when I ask what the money was used for—because that’s a responsible question

On Tuesday, 3 June 2025, Ghana’s Parliament passed the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which introduced a GH¢1 levy on every litre of petroleum products. The government says the levy is meant to tackle longstanding debts in the energy sector and ensure a reliable power supply.

