Ghanaians divided as Parliament passes controversial GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy

The passage of the Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The bill was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, 3rd June, amid a walkout by the Minority Caucus, who accused the government of placing an additional burden on Ghanaians.

Introduced under a certificate of urgency by the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the bill imposes a GH¢1 levy on petroleum products in a bid to rescue the country’s heavily indebted energy sector.

Presenting the bill on the floor of Parliament, Dr Forson stated that the government aims to raise GH¢5.7 billion to help reduce the mounting energy sector debt, which currently stands at $3.1 billion. This figure includes debts owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), fuel suppliers, and other stakeholders.

At least $3.7 billion is required to fully clear the outstanding obligations.

He added that the new levy would contribute towards ending the intermittent power outages, locally referred to as dumsor.

Dr Forson, however, assured that the impact of the levy would not be borne by consumers, stating:

Mr Speaker, I repeat, the impact will be absorbed by the gains made from the strong performance of the Ghana cedi, and this will mean that consumers will not have to pay extra for the price of petrol and diesel beginning today.

He continued:

Our simulations suggest that there will be no increase in the ex-pump price of petrol and diesel in the next pricing window, beginning today, if the levy is imposed.

Meanwhile, the move has provoked divided opinions on social media. While some have welcomed it as a prudent step towards resolving the challenges facing the energy sector, others have criticised it as an undue burden that will ultimately affect commuters and the general public.