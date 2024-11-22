Dumsor: Here’s why you should brace for a looming power crisis in the coming weeks

Any news of impending dumsor is a cause for alarm. Also, any news of three independent power producers shutting down next week is a cause for alarm. Because in the month of November, we lost almost 1,000 megawatts of power when Asogli, which has around 530 dependable capacity, shut down. CENIT, which was doing around 100 megawatts, also shut down in November. KTPP, which is Kpong Thermal Plant owned by VRA, and which had around 200, shut down. Tema Thermal Plants 2 and 1, which have a combined output of around 170 megawatts, were also shut down.