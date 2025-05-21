'Use common sense, not always prayer' - KSM slams Aglow women over dumsor prayer (video)

Veteran Ghanaian actor and show host, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has criticised the renowned women’s prayer group, Aglow International – Ghana, over its recent prayer session for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to him, the challenges facing ECG and Ghana’s energy sector are not spiritual in nature and, therefore, cannot be resolved through prayer.

His remarks follow a viral video from the group’s recent monthly intercessory prayer meeting, which shows members praying against power outages popularly known as dumsor and asking for divine intervention in the energy sector to guide government officials.

The video has since sparked mixed reactions, with some members of the public questioning the group’s apparent silence on similar issues during the previous administration.

Reacting to the prayer session, KSM stated that such prayers would not solve the ongoing crisis.

He emphasised:

The problem we’re having with ECG is not a spiritual problem. It’s a power generation issue. ECG claims they have enough power to meet the demands of Accra, but the challenge lies in the debt that has accumulated against us.

He added that the focus should instead be on addressing the technical faults and the debt owed by ECG, rather than committing the company to the “blood of Christ”.

Whatever your faith Christian, Muslim let it be your faith. I don’t like to interfere with that. But what I take issue with is the misapplication of faith, when instead of thinking critically and applying common sense, strategy, and science to solve a problem, we resort to prayer alone.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Energy, John Jinapor, has assured the public that measures are being put in place to improve power supply. He attributed the recent disruptions to overdue maintenance works on various power plants.