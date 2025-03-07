Dumsor: 'No need for a load-shedding timetable' – Jinapor tells minority

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has dismissed demands from the NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament for the government to publish a load-shedding timetable.

According to Mr Jinapor, there is no ongoing load-shedding, as Ghana is currently exporting approximately 300 megawatts of power to Burkina Faso, Benin, and other neighbouring countries.

His response follows a press conference held on Monday, 3rd March, by former Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, where NPP MPs criticised the government’s handling of the energy sector and called for a load-shedding schedule.

However, during a news conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, 7th March, Mr Jinapor denied reports of load-shedding and described the Minority’s request as "moot".

Ongoing Challenges and Government Measures

While acknowledging challenges in the energy sector, the Energy Minister assured that the government is actively working to address them by procuring more fuel.

He stated:

One of the independent power producers, Bridge Power, shut down operations due to mounting unpaid liabilities. However, we have successfully negotiated with them, and I am pleased to announce that they are back online.

Additionally, Mr Jinapor disclosed plans to construct a second gas processing plant to mitigate the fuel deficit.

We require approximately $700 million worth of liquid fuel to bridge the deficit, as our current gas supply is insufficient to meet demand.

Consequently, Cabinet has approved a series of measures to address the situation in the short, medium, and long term.

Cabinet has also approved, in collaboration with the Finance Ministry, the immediate construction of a second gas processing plant.

Private Sector Participation in Energy Distribution