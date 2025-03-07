Over GH¢2.68 billion spent on ‘yemuadiɛ’ – See Ghana’s top 10 imports for 2024

Ghana spent over GH¢2.68 billion on the importation of animal guts, bladders, and stomachs, locally known as ‘yemuadiɛ’, in the year 2024.

This is according to the Ghana 2024 Trade Report, published by the Ghana Statistical Service.

According to the report, ten products accounted for 33.4% of all imports.

The highest import value was Diesel – Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for TOR, amounting to GH¢28.9 billion, followed by light oils, motor spirit, and super, valued at GH¢24.1 billion.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Ghana’s trade dynamics, including product trends, trade relations with neighbouring countries, and insights into food product transactions.

Ghana continues to import from more countries than it exports to, highlighting challenges in diversifying export markets.

It also indicates that Ghana’s export profile remains heavily reliant on primary products such as gold, crude petroleum, and cocoa, while imports are dominated by mineral fuels and oil.

TOP 10 IMPORT COMMODITIES, 2024

Rank Product Description Import Value (GH¢) Share of imports (%) 1. Diesel - Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) for TOR 28,926,293,450 11.6 2. Light oils, motor spirit, super 24,121,275,391 9.6 3. Self-propelled bulldozers... with a 360| revolving superstructure 6,195,027,863 2.5 4. Cement clinkers 4,825,039,371 1.9 5. Used (cc > 1500cc but <= 3000cc) 4,200,902,201 1.7 6. Cereal grains, worked but not rolled or flaked, of other cereal, 3,365,853,280 1.3 7. Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude 3,342,465,980 1.3 8. Mediums oils, Kerosine type jet fuel. (ATK) 3,158,298,206 1.3 9. Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (excl. fish) 2,686,434,489 1.1 10. Herbicides, anti-sprouting products and plant-growth regulators 2,613,792,726 1.0 All other products 166,737,255,409 66.6 Total Imports 250,172,638,366 100.0

Worked but not rolled or flaked cereal grains, guts, bladders and stomachs of animals, frozen cuts and offal of fowl and sugar account for over a quarter (28.2%) of all food products imported into Ghana.

TOP 10 FOOD PRODUCTS EXPORTS, 2024