‘We will stay off as politicians’ – Jinapor discloses plans for ECG

Minister-designate for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has supported calls for private sector participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to enhance efficiency. He emphasised that any privatisation deal must remain free from political interference to ensure its success.
During his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, 13th January, Jinapor stressed the importance of transparency and expert involvement in the process. He announced plans to form a committee to draft a framework for the future of ECG.
What we intend to do is to form a seven-member committee chaired by experts in technical, legal, and financial aspects, as well as industry players and even a representative from the consumer side. What we want them to do is to develop a framework based on best practices. Would the concession approach work, or would full privatisation work? We will stay off as politicians.
Jinapor further clarified:
Let them create the framework in a more transparent, open, and frank manner. Once we secure the buy-in of Ghanaians, we can set the standards using an RFP and a competitive tender process. Let me make this clear: when it comes to ECG private sector participation, it must involve a competitive tender process with local content inclusion. We will establish KPIs to ensure progress and maintain clarity in our intentions.
President John Dramani Mahama has also reiterated his openness to the potential privatisation of ECG, citing its inefficiencies in revenue collection and significant losses. He described ECG as the “sick man of the power sector” during a meeting with representatives of Ghana's Independent Power Producers on the same day.
The President pledged his commitment to addressing challenges of the energy sector, including improving ECG’s operations.