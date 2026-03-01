Gov't appoints Baba Sadiq Abdulai as Ghana’s High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria.

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu as Ghana’s High Commissioner-designate to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appointment comes in the wake of the recall of Baba Jamal, who has opted to contest the Ayawaso East by-election following the death of the Member of Parliament, Nasser Mahama Toure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed the new appointment in a statement shared on Sunday, March 1.

Baba Sadiq, who was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei Central in the 2024 general election, is expected to assume responsibility for advancing Ghana’s diplomatic, political and economic interests in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As High Commissioner-designate, he will work to deepen cooperation between Accra and Abuja, particularly in areas such as trade, regional security and economic partnership. Ghana and Nigeria maintain longstanding bilateral relations and are key players within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

His appointment reflects Ghana’s commitment to sustaining strong ties with Nigeria, widely regarded as one of the country’s most significant partners in the West African sub-region.

Interesting Fact About Baba Sadiq Abdulai

Advertisement

Advertisement

A trained media and communications specialist, entrepreneur and politician, Sadiq has built a career spanning over 20 years across Africa’s media, communications and sustainability industries.

He is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of 3 Media Networks Limited, operators of 3Music TV and the 3Music Awards. He also founded the WILDALAND Foundation, an ESG-focused organisation known for the WILDALAND festival.

He previously served as the founding director of Boomplay Ghana, where he led the establishment of its local office and team, helping the digital streaming platform grow to nearly 11 million users while securing content from Ghanaian and African creators.

Sadiq has held senior roles at Modern Times Group (MTG) Africa’s Viasat1 Ghana, where his team won 18 awards within 18 months, and managed operations for Trace TV Ghana, leading the launch of the Airtel Trace Music Star reality show. He also co-founded Muse Africa and led civic engagement campaigns in partnership with Oxfam International.

His collaborations span Viacom International Networks Africa, MTV Base, Rockstar400, Vodafone’s 020Live and Afronation Ghana. He holds a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the African University College of Communications and is the founder of FulLCircL, a Pan-African 360 entertainment agency established in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement