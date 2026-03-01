Advertisement

How to Protect Yourself in a Rape Attack: Practical Safety Strategies Everyone Should Know

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:07 - 01 March 2026
Advertisement

Sexual assault is a deeply distressing reality in many societies, and while responsibility always lies solely with the perpetrator, understanding personal safety strategies can help individuals feel more prepared and empowered.

Advertisement

It is important to say this clearly: rape is never the victim’s fault. No choice of clothing, location, time of day or personal history justifies assault. However, learning practical prevention and response techniques can increase awareness, improve confidence and, in some cases, reduce risk. This article outlines practical steps you can take before, during and after a potential rape attack.

READ ALSO: 'Sex as punishment': Teenager speaks after viral sex video causes assemblyman's arrest

1. Prevention Starts with Awareness

While danger can occur anywhere, certain habits can enhance your personal safety. Avoid walking while deeply distracted by your phone or wearing headphones at high volume. Awareness allows you to notice unusual behaviour, such as someone following you or invading your space.

Advertisement

Trust your instincts. If something feels wrong, it probably is. Leave immediately. Do not worry about appearing rude — your safety matters more than politeness.

Remember to share your location with a trusted person when going out.

  • Arrange safe transport in advance.

  • Avoid isolated routes, especially at night.

  • Inform someone of your expected arrival time.

Be cautious with alcohol and drinks. Alcohol lowers awareness and reaction time. Never leave drinks unattended, and avoid accepting drinks from strangers unless you see them being prepared.

READ ALSO: Here are 6 Plants That May Attract Snakes to Your Environment

2. If You Sense Immediate Danger

Advertisement

If you believe an assault may happen:

  • Move towards a well-lit, populated area.

  • Enter a shop, restaurant or any public building.

  • Call someone loudly and clearly, stating your location.

  • Create attention — shout phrases like “Fire!” or “Help!”.

Drawing attention can deter an attacker.

3. During a Rape Attack: What You Can Do

Every assault situation is different. Your safety is the priority. There is no “correct” way to respond.

Fight Back (If Safe to Do So)

Advertisement

If you believe you can escape by resisting:

  • Aim for vulnerable areas: eyes, nose, throat, groin or knees.

  • Use keys, pens, bags or any object as a defensive tool.

  • Scream continuously to attract attention.

  • Run immediately when an opportunity opens.

READ ALSO: What Happens to Someone Who Leaks a Sex Tape? Here’s Everything to Know

Use Your Voice

Firm, loud commands such as “Stop!” or “Get away from me!” may startle an attacker.

Consider Compliance If Necessary

In some situations, especially where a weapon is involved, survival may mean not resisting. Compliance does not equal consent. Protecting your life is the priority. There is no shame in any survival response — freezing, fighting or complying are all instinctive reactions.

4. After an Attack: Immediate Steps

If an assault occurs, your physical and emotional wellbeing come first.

  • Move to a safe location and contact someone you trust.

  • Seek Medical Attention Immediately

Even if there are no visible injuries, medical care is essential. Hospitals can:

  • Check for injuries

  • Provide emergency contraception

  • Test for sexually transmitted infections

  • Collect forensic evidence

Avoid bathing, changing clothes or brushing your teeth if possible before seeking medical care, as this may affect evidence collection.

READ ALSO: 8 Steps to Protect Yourself If You Are Falsely Accused of Rape

Advertisement

Report to the Police

Reporting is your choice. However, doing so can help prevent further harm to others. Preserve any evidence, including clothing.

5. Emotional and Psychological Support

Sexual assault can cause shock, shame, fear, anxiety or numbness. These reactions are normal.

Seek support from:

  • A trusted family member or friend

  • A counsellor or therapist

  • A sexual assault crisis centre

Healing takes time. There is no “correct” timeline for recovery.

6. Personal Safety Tools

Advertisement

Consider practical tools where legal in your area:

  • Personal alarm

  • Safety apps with emergency alerts

  • Self-defence training classes

  • Whistles or flashlights

Self-defence training can improve confidence and teach escape techniques.

7. Empowerment, Not Fear

Learning protective strategies is not about living in fear. It is about awareness, preparation and confidence. Communities also have a responsibility to create safer environments, challenge harmful attitudes and support survivors.

Above all, remember:

  • Your worth is not defined by violence done to you.

  • Your response in a dangerous moment does not determine your strength.

Survival, in any form, is courage.

No strategy guarantees complete safety. The responsibility for rape lies entirely with the perpetrator. However, being informed, alert and prepared can increase your options in threatening situations. Safety education is not about blame — it is about empowerment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Entertainment
02.03.2026
Joy fills Agradaa’s church ahead of anticipated release tomorrow
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
Sports
02.03.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo to undergo 'urgent tests' following muscle injury
M.anifest - B.E.A.R
Entertainment
02.03.2026
'I’ve not received a single cedi in royalties from Ghana in my life' - M.anifest reveals
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
News
02.03.2026
NPA cautions public against siphoning fuel from overturned tankers
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Sports
02.03.2026
GPL WK24 wrap: Hearts stumble, Kotoko frustrated as Gold Stars close in – Full Results & Table
Gianni Infantino has been elected new FIFA president
Sports
02.03.2026
Infantino pushes for red cards for players who cover their mouths before making comments