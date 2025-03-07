Parliament approves Dumelo, Srem-Sai, Apaak, 10 other deputy minister-designates

Parliament has officially approved the nomination of John Setor Dumelo, Dr Clement Apaak, and ten other deputy minister-designates following the submission of the 12th report of the Appointments Committee.

The report was presented to the House on Friday, 7th March 2025, by Deputy Majority Leader Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan. The motion was seconded by the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, and subsequently approved by a voice vote.

Additionally, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba was confirmed as the Minister of State-designate for Public Sector Reforms.

Following this, the 13th report of the committee was submitted by the Chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, and also seconded by the Weija MP.

List of Approved Deputy Ministerial Appointments:

Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms – Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba

Ministry of Finance – Thomas Nyarko Ampem

Ministry of the Interior – Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi

Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry – Samson Ahi

Ministry of Education – Clement Abas Apaak

Ministry of Energy & Green Transition – Richard Gyan-Mensah

Ministry of Food and Agriculture – John Kofi Setor Dumelo

Ministry of Justice & Attorney General – Justice Srem-Sai

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Yusif Sulemana

Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts – Yussif Issaka Jajah

Ministry of Roads & Highways – Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini

Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs – Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources – Gizella Tettey-Agbotui

Ministry of Defence – Ernest Brogya Gyenfi