Parliament approves Dumelo, Srem-Sai, Apaak, 10 other deputy minister-designates

Parliament has officially approved the nomination of John Setor Dumelo, Dr Clement Apaak, and ten other deputy minister-designates following the submission of the 12th report of the Appointments Committee.
The report was presented to the House on Friday, 7th March 2025, by Deputy Majority Leader Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan. The motion was seconded by the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, and subsequently approved by a voice vote.
Additionally, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba was confirmed as the Minister of State-designate for Public Sector Reforms.
Following this, the 13th report of the committee was submitted by the Chairman, Bernard Ahiafor, and also seconded by the Weija MP.
ALSO READ: Over GH¢2.68 billion spent on ‘yemuadiɛ’ – See Ghana’s top 10 imports for 2024
List of Approved Deputy Ministerial Appointments:
Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms – Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba
Ministry of Finance – Thomas Nyarko Ampem
Ministry of the Interior – Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi
Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry – Samson Ahi
Ministry of Education – Clement Abas Apaak
Ministry of Energy & Green Transition – Richard Gyan-Mensah
Ministry of Food and Agriculture – John Kofi Setor Dumelo
Ministry of Justice & Attorney General – Justice Srem-Sai
Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Yusif Sulemana
Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts – Yussif Issaka Jajah
Ministry of Roads & Highways – Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini
Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs – Rita Naa Odoley Sowah
Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources – Gizella Tettey-Agbotui
Ministry of Defence – Ernest Brogya Gyenfi
ALSO READ: Akyem Abuakwa chiefs to petition Speaker over J.B. Danquah ‘CIA Agent’ comment
The approved nominees will now be sworn into office by President John Dramani Mahama. Following their swearing-in, they will officially assume their respective ministerial duties, contributing to governance and national development.