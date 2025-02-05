Parliament approves Sam George, 4 other minister-designates despite minority boycott

Parliament has approved the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George as the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

He was approved alongside four other nominees whose names were submitted to the House in the tenth report of the Appointments Committee.

His approval, as expected, did not come without some drama after the leadership of the Minority caucus requested that he apologise to former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, for his criticism of them.

However, this request was flatly rejected by Sam George and the Majority caucus, who argued that it was unnecessary and strongly defended the nominee.

After hours of debate from both sides of the House, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, indicated readiness to approve the four other minister-designates while subjecting Sam George to a secret ballot.

However, minutes later, Mr Afenyo-Markin made a ‘dramatic’ U-turn, indicating their decision to abstain from the vote and leave the approval of Sam George solely to the Majority caucus. The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who presided over the House, then confirmed the appointments through a voice vote, with the Minority opting out of the process.

The approved ministers and their respective portfolios are:

Dr Rashid Pelpuo – Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment

Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology

Samuel Nartey George – Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations

Kofi Adams – Minister for Sports and Recreation

Joseph Bukari Nikpe – Minister for Transport