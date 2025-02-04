The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has reversed his directive suspending four MPs in connection with the recent chaos during the Appointments Committee sitting, effective immediately.

The MPs in question are the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; the Majority and Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; as well as the MP for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib; and the MP for Gushegu, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, sometimes referred to as Hassan Tampuli.

The Speaker’s latest decision follows a plea from the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, on behalf of his colleagues. In a statement on the floor of the House on Tuesday, 4th February, he acknowledged the incident, expressed regret, and vowed to ensure that future actions uphold the integrity of Parliament.

He added that deeper consultations would be held in further vetting processes, emphasising his caucus’ position to ensure a smooth process without disrupting government business.

We believe in constructive criticism, we are not in any way in to disrupt government busoinses, frustrate them and undermine them.

On his part, the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, also expressed regret over the incident and appealed to Speaker Bagbin to reconsider the suspension and forgive the MPs for their actions.

In response, Speaker Alban Bagbin stated his disappointment in the incident and emphasised the need to protect the image of the House, justifying his earlier directive.

You can disagree with the Speaker, and the rules and the laws of Ghana permit you to do so. And also details out the procedure on how to handle the disagreement. But the rules are very clear as to what they refer to as disorder or contempt of Parliament. And for me to preserve and uphold that might majesty and dignity of the House, I should not shed any responsibility in applying and enforcing the rules.

He then proceeded to lift the orders with immediate effect after expressing satisfaction with the commitment from all sides of the House.

I am satisfied with not just the statement but also the conduct. And I will proceed to lift the suspension of the four Members of Parliament that I considered were involved in disorderly conduct which amounted to contempt.