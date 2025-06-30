10 Thoughtful Ways to Support Your Friend’s Business (Beyond Just Buying Something)

Let’s be honest — running a business is tough. It takes courage, long hours, self-belief, and usually, a fair bit of stress behind the scenes. So when a friend starts their own business, it’s not just a nice little side project — it’s a dream they’ve decided to chase. And as their friend, your support can make all the difference.

But what does “support” actually look like? It’s not always about buying the product (though that’s lovely too). It’s about showing up, cheering them on, and helping their brand grow in ways they might not even ask for.

Here are 10 genuinely helpful ways to support your friend’s business, especially if you want to see them win.

1. Buy From Them — and Don’t Ask for a Discount

If you can afford to, choose to become a customer. Not because you feel obligated, but because you genuinely believe in what they do. Whether it’s a product, a service, or a digital offer, making a purchase shows you value their work.

And let’s be clear — don’t ask for a discount. Small businesses have tight margins and your friend is likely pouring in their time, money, and heart. Pay full price and treat them like you would any other professional. It sends a powerful message: “I respect what you do.”

2. Share Their Work on Social Media (Even If You’ve Never Bought Anything)

Social media is a powerful tool for visibility. If your friend’s trying to grow their brand, your reposts and shares can really help expand their reach.

You don’t have to write an essay — a quick share to your story, a tag on your feed, or a comment under their post boosts their engagement and exposes them to people who may genuinely be interested.

If you're comfortable, add a personal message:

"My friend just launched this amazing business — check them out!"

That kind of endorsement goes a long way.

3. Leave a Genuine Review

If you’ve used their product or service, take five minutes to leave a thoughtful review on the platforms that matter: Google, Etsy, Trustpilot, Facebook — wherever they operate.

Good reviews help build trust with potential customers. Even better? Make your review detailed. Talk about what you loved, what made it special, and how it helped you. Your words can often be the push someone else needs to give their business a try.

4. Refer Them to Others — Personally

If you know someone who needs what your friend offers, tell them directly. Don’t just forward a link — explain why you’re recommending them.

Something like: "You should check out my mate’s cake business — I ordered from her last month and it was absolutely delicious. Super reliable and reasonably priced too."

Personal referrals are one of the most powerful marketing tools available — and they cost you nothing.

5. Show Up — In Person or Online

Whether it’s a market stall, a pop-up, a product launch, or a virtual event, turn up and be present. Bring friends, take photos, tag them online — just show them they’re not alone in what they’re building.

Sometimes, knowing people care enough to show up — even if they don’t buy anything — can be incredibly affirming. It says: “I believe in you.”

6. Engage With Their Content (Not Just a Like!)

Likes are fine. But if you really want to help, comment, share, or save their posts. These actions tell the algorithm their content is valuable, which helps it reach more people.

Even a simple comment like “This is brilliant!” or “Can’t wait to order soon” gives them a boost — both algorithmically and emotionally.

Also, don’t underestimate the power of saving posts. On platforms like Instagram, saves signal strong engagement, which can push their content further.

7. Offer Your Skills (If You Can)

Maybe you’re a designer, a photographer, a writer, an accountant, or someone with a handy camera and editing software. Offer to lend your skills in small ways — a new logo, a few great product shots, some editing help on their website.

You don’t need to give up hours and hours — even a one-off task can have a lasting impact. And if you can’t help directly, consider recommending someone trustworthy who can.

8. Give Kind but Honest Feedback

If your friend asks for feedback, be honest but supportive. Let them know what they’re doing well, but also mention if something could be improved — whether it’s their website, packaging, communication, or product quality.

Avoid nit-picking or being overly critical — your aim isn’t to tear them down, it’s to help them grow. Constructive feedback is a gift when offered kindly.

9. Be a Listening Ear

Sometimes, the best thing you can offer is emotional support. Running a business can be lonely and stressful. There’ll be slow days, difficult customers, and self-doubt.

Be the friend who checks in with a, “How’s it going? Anything you need?” Or better yet, celebrate the little wins with them — the first sale, the hundredth follower, a positive review. That encouragement can help them keep going.

10. Celebrate Their Success Loudly

Your friend’s achievements might seem small to the outside world — but to them, every milestone is hard-earned. So when they hit a goal, land a new client, or make a new launch, cheer for them like they’ve just won an award.

Tell people how proud you are. Brag about them on your socials. Let them know they’re smashing it — even if they don’t say so themselves.

Supporting a friend’s business is about more than just making a purchase — it’s about showing up, spreading the word, and helping them grow with confidence. Every like, share, review, and kind word adds fuel to their fire.

So, the next time your friend launches something, don’t just scroll past or say “congrats” once. Find a way — big or small — to show them that you see them, you believe in them, and you’ve got their back.