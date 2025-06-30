Yoga originated in ancient India over 5,000 years ago as a spiritual and philosophical practice designed to unite the mind, body, and spirit. The word "yoga" comes from the Sanskrit root "yuj," meaning "to yoke" or "to unite," reflecting its goal of connecting individual consciousness with universal consciousness. Early references to yoga appear in sacred texts like the Rig Veda and were later expanded upon in the Upanishads.

Around 200 BCE, the sage Patanjali systematised yoga in the Yoga Sutras, outlining the Eight Limbs of Yoga, which include ethical guidelines, breath control, meditation, and physical postures. While modern yoga often emphasises movement and fitness, its roots are deeply spiritual and philosophical, rooted in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain traditions.

Yoga has been around for thousands of years, and for good reason. It’s not just about stretching or fancy poses—it’s about connecting your body, breath, and mind in a way that helps you feel better, inside and out. Whether you’re stressed, tired, or just want to move your body gently, yoga can offer relief. And no—you don’t have to be flexible, athletic, or even wear special clothing to start.

In fact, you can practise yoga right at home on your floor, using nothing more than a towel or yoga mat and a bit of time to yourself. The poses below are simple, safe, and suitable for absolute beginners. Each one comes with easy-to-follow steps, why it's good for you, and how to adjust it if you're not super bendy (which is completely okay!).

Easy Yoga Poses for Beginners

So, let’s get started—here are 10 easy yoga poses you can try today, no experience required.

1. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

This is a gentle resting pose that stretches your back and helps you feel calm.

How to do it:

Kneel on the floor, bring your big toes to touch, and sit back on your heels.

Slowly lower your chest towards the floor and stretch your arms out in front of you.

Rest your forehead on the mat or a cushion.

Why it helps: It releases tension in your lower back, shoulders and neck. It's also great for calming the mind.

Beginner tip: If your hips don’t reach your heels, place a cushion between your thighs and calves.

2. Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

What it is: A standing pose that looks simple but teaches posture and balance.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Keep your arms by your sides with your palms facing forward.

Imagine a string pulling you up from the top of your head—stand tall and breathe slowly.

It teaches you how to stand properly, strengthens your legs and core, and improves focus.

Beginner tip: Practise in front of a mirror to check your posture.

3. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana–Bitilasana)

This is a gentle flow between two poses that warms up your spine.

To do it:

Get on your hands and knees (like a tabletop).

Inhale: drop your belly and lift your head and tailbone (cow).

Exhale: round your spine, tuck your chin to your chest (cat).

Repeat slowly for 5–10 breaths.

It is great for easing stiffness in the back and waking up the body in the morning.

Beginner tip: Move slowly and gently—this isn’t about speed.

4. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

It is popular pose that is meant to stretches the whole body.

How to do it:

From all fours, tuck your toes and lift your hips into an upside-down “V” shape.

Hands stay shoulder-width apart, feet hip-width.

Try to keep your back straight, even if your knees stay bent.

Why it helps: It stretches your back, hamstrings, calves, and shoulders. It also builds strength in your arms.

Beginner tip: If it feels too intense, bend your knees and lift your heels—it’s still effective!

5. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This is a gentle backbend that opens your chest and strengthens your spine.

Lie flat on your stomach, hands under your shoulders.

Inhale and lift your chest off the floor, keeping your elbows bent and close to your body.

Keep your legs on the floor and shoulders away from your ears.

It improves posture and relieves back stiffness—great if you sit a lot.

Beginner tip: Only lift as far as is comfortable—you don’t need to arch high.

6. Tree Pose (Vrikshasana)

WThis is also a standing balance pose that builds focus and stability.

How to do it:

Stand tall and shift your weight onto one foot.

Place the sole of your other foot on your inner calf or thigh (avoid the knee).

Bring your palms together in front of your chest or raise them overhead.

Why it helps: Improves balance and concentration while strengthening your legs.

Beginner tip: Use a wall or chair for support if you feel unsteady.

7. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

It is a calming stretch for your back and legs.

How to do it:

Sit with your legs stretched straight out in front.

Inhale to lengthen your spine.

Exhale and slowly fold forward from your hips, reaching for your feet or shins.

Why it helps: It soothes the mind, stretches tight hamstrings and calms the nervous system.

Beginner tip: Bend your knees slightly or use a strap if you can’t reach your feet.

8. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

What it is: A gentle backbend that builds strength in the lower body.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat and hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the floor as you lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Keep your arms flat on the floor beside you.

Why it helps: Strengthens your legs, glutes, and lower back while opening the chest.

Beginner tip: You can place a block or pillow under your hips for support.

9. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

What it is: A restorative pose that’s all about relaxing.

How to do it:

Sit next to a wall and lie down as you swing your legs up against it.

Your body forms an “L” shape—legs up, back flat on the ground.

Rest your arms out to the sides and breathe slowly.

Why it helps: Calms the mind, improves circulation, and eases tired legs.

Beginner tip: Use a cushion under your hips if your lower back feels uncomfortable.

10. Corpse Pose (Savasana)

This is a final resting pose that allows your body to fully relax.

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back, arms by your sides, palms facing up.

Close your eyes, soften your face and breathe naturally.

Stay here for 5–10 minutes.

It helps the body absorb the benefits of your practice and deeply relaxes the nervous system.

Beginner tip: Cover yourself with a blanket to stay warm and cosy.

Starting yoga doesn’t mean you have to twist into a pretzel or hold your breath upside down. These ten poses are simple, calming, and effective for all levels—especially beginners. You don’t need anything fancy, just a quiet space and a few minutes for yourself. Try doing 3–4 of these today, and slowly build up to more over time.

Remember: “You don’t have to be good at yoga to get the benefits. You just have to show up.”