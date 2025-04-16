6 refreshing things to do instead of reaching for your phone when you wake up

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s almost second nature to grab your phone the moment you open your eyes. Whether it’s checking WhatsApp, scrolling through Instagram, or diving straight into emails, the habit can leave you feeling drained before the day even begins. But what if you started your mornings differently – with more intention and calm?

Here are six simple, nourishing things to do in the morning instead of reaching for your phone:

1. Pause and Breathe

Before jumping out of bed, lie still for a few minutes and take some deep, mindful breaths. This helps calm your nervous system and gives your mind a gentle start. You might even try a quick two-minute meditation or silently repeat a few positive affirmations.

2. Have a Glass of Water

After hours of sleep, your body wakes up dehydrated. Instead of scrolling, reach for a glass of water. It kick-starts your metabolism, helps flush out toxins, and makes you feel more awake—naturally.

3. Stretch or Move Gently

You don’t need to do a full workout. A few light stretches in bed or a short yoga flow can get your blood flowing and loosen stiff muscles.

It’s an easy way to wake your body up and shake off any morning grogginess.

4. Let the Light In

Open your curtains and allow some natural light to flood the room. Sunlight signals your body clock that it’s time to wake up, which can boost your mood and help you feel more alert.

If possible, step outside for a minute and take a few deep breaths.

5. Journal or Set Your Intentions

Rather than diving into everyone else’s lives online, take a few minutes to focus on your own. Write down your thoughts, something you’re grateful for, or your top priorities for the day.

It’s a great way to clear your head and start with purpose.

6. Make Your Bed

It may seem small, but making your bed can set a productive tone for the rest of the day. It brings a sense of order, achievement, and discipline—even before you’ve left the room. Plus, it instantly makes your space look tidier.