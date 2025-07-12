I don’t feel sorry for Hawa Koomson; she deserves it - Hannah Bissiw on brutal beating

The CEO of the Minerals Development Fund and National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw, says she feels no sympathy for former Awutu Senya MP Hawa Koomson, following reports of an alleged physical attack on Koomson during the Ablekuma North election rerun on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Dr Bissiw, while monitoring the electoral process at the Odorkor Methodist 1 polling station, cited her own past experiences of political violence allegedly instigated by Koomson as the reason behind her unapologetic stance.

My word to the very person who attacked me, who brought thugs to attack me as a former member of Parliament during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election. She came with about 30 thugs to me; I was beaten

She recounted.

She narrated how she narrowly escaped further harm during the said attack:

When the police managed to put me in their car, they chased me. What saved me from the moving car was my seatbelt.

Dr Bissiw detailed more of what transpired on that day, adding:

The former MCE for Teshie tried to intervene, but he was beaten. His wife was beaten.

While she condemned all forms of electoral violence unequivocally, she was firm in her refusal to sympathise with Koomson:

I want to put on record that any form of electoral violence – I condemn it. I want that to be on clear record. But let nobody ask me, a victim of Hawa Koomson, to sympathise or empathise with her. I don’t.

Reinforcing her position, Dr Bissiw added:

I am a victim of Hawa Koomson. She danced to it, she smiled, she laughed, and I was being beaten.

She further referenced past violent incidents linked to Koomson, including the Kasoa shooting incident:

What about those who were killed as a result of the violence at Kasoa? What will you tell their families? What about our MP for Kasoa and what she went through?

NDC not involved in election violence

Dr Bissiw rejected any claims that her political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was involved in the latest incident.

I condemn any form of electoral violence or any form of violence… She should advise herself and advise her own people. And let nobody point fingers at NDC because we didn’t do it.

Reacting to public calls for her to show empathy toward Koomson, she remained firm:

Don’t ask me to feel sorry for Hawa Koomson because I will be lying before you and God. I don’t feel sorry one bit.

She went on to question whether she deserved the violence meted out to her in the past:

I am a victim of Hawa Koomson. Ask her if I deserved the men that she brought to come and attack me. Ask her about the people they shot and killed at Kasoa and the organiser who died. Go and ask her. The gun that she shot, and people died; did they deserve it?

And ask Hawa Koomson about the slaps that they gave me when they were pulling me out of my moving vehicle to continue beating me. Ask Hawa Koomson, "Did I deserve it?

Dr Bissiw concluded by saying:

If I didn’t deserve it, I think she thought I did, because she brought the thugs to come and attack me. So whatever happened, if I did, she deserves it better.