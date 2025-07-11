Chinese club fined for using 'evil spirit' talismans to curse opponent team

A bizarre controversy has rocked Chinese football after Changchun Xidu FC, a China League Two side, was fined 30,000 yuan ($4,100) for attempting to use "feudal superstitious practices" to influence the outcome of a league match.

The Chinese Professional Football League (CFL) announced disciplinary action against the club after confirming that members of Changchun Xidu FC placed paper talismans, often associated with Taoist rituals and spirit invocation, in the away team’s locker room ahead of their fixture against Shanxi Chongde Ronghai on June 28, 2025.

Paper Charms Aimed at Sabotaging Opponent

Images that quickly went viral on Chinese social media showed yellow paper charms, also known as ‘fu’, scattered throughout the dressing room.

These charms were marked with inscriptions like:

By decree, Shanxi Chongde Ronghai must be defeated.

These paper talismans are typically used in Taoist traditions to summon spiritual protection or good fortune, but they can also be manipulated with harmful intent, especially when aimed at rivals.

The CFL disciplinary committee condemned the act, stating:

Changchun Xidu FC used feudal superstitious items to seek a competitive advantage.

and emphasised a zero-tolerance stance, warning that it will

Resolutely and seriously deal with all violations of the Discipline and Ethics Code.

Match Result Overshadowed by Controversy

Despite Changchun Xidu FC securing a 2-0 victory over Shanxi Chongde Ronghai, solidifying their hold on second place in the league, the win has been tainted by allegations of spiritual manipulation.

What has raised further concern is that this is reportedly not the first instance of paper charms appearing in the away team’s changing area at Changchun's home ground.

Previous visiting teams have allegedly encountered similar spiritual symbols, casting a shadow over the club’s competitive integrity.

This incident has reignited national debates about the intersection of sports, superstition, and ethics in Chinese football.