Government responds to new US visa restrictions on Ghanaians

Ghana has formally expressed concern over the United States’ decision to drastically reduce visa validity for Ghanaian citizens, calling for urgent dialogue while reaffirming its commitment to strong bilateral relations.

In an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the government acknowledged the US’s sovereign authority to set its visa policies but emphasised that the new directive significantly deviates from previous reciprocal arrangements.

The updated US policy—now in effect—restricts most non-immigrant visas, including B-class (business/tourism) and F-1 (student) visas, to single-entry and just three months’ validity.

Ghana Calls for Reciprocity and Fairness

The ministry highlighted that Ghana had maintained its end of the reciprocity agreement, issuing long-term multiple-entry visas to US citizens.

Between January and June 2025, Ghana’s missions in Washington, D.C., and New York processed 40,648 visas for US passport holders—70.24% of which were multiple-entry, including five-year visas.

By contrast, the new US approach reduces Ghanaian visa applicants to limited single-entry terms.

While the US attributes the decision to concerns about overstays, Ghana stressed that such a shift undermines the principle of mutual cooperation.

Prior to the change, eligible Ghanaian travellers could obtain multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years.

Diplomatic Engagement Underway

The government has assured citizens that it is actively engaging US authorities on the matter.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa recently led a high-level delegation to the United States, which resulted in what the ministry described as “significant outcomes” and a roadmap for continued discussions.

This diplomatic effort aligns with Ghana’s broader strategy to uphold fair treatment of its nationals abroad while fostering closer ties with key partners.

President John Dramani Mahama’s administration remains committed to preserving the strong relationship between Ghana and the United States, with the foreign ministry reiterating its willingness to cooperate across all fronts.