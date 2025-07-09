The United States government has introduced stricter visa restrictions for Ghanaian nationals, significantly reducing the validity period and number of entries permitted under various visa categories.

Graphic.com reports that the new directive, implemented under the U.S. visa reciprocity policy, limits non-immigrant visa holders, particularly those applying for business, tourism, and student travel, from receiving long-term, multiple-entry visas.

According to the U.S. Department of State – Bureau of Consular Affairs, the revised terms affect several visa classifications, with most applicants now only eligible for single-entry visas valid for three months.

Diplomatic and government officials holding A-class visas will, however, continue to receive multiple-entry permits with validity ranging from 24 to 60 months.

For family-based visa categories, the new rules specify that:

The K1 visa (issued to a foreign fiancé(e) of a U.S. citizen) and the K2 visa (for their unmarried child under 21) are both single-entry and valid for six months.

The K3 visa (for a U.S. citizen’s spouse) and K4 visa (for the spouse’s child) are multiple-entry visas valid for 24 months.

The changes also affect student visa applicants. Holders of the F-1 visa, typically issued to full-time students in U.S. institutions, will now be granted single-entry visas that expire after three months – a stark contrast to previous years, where Ghanaians routinely received multi-year, multiple-entry visas valid for one to five years.

The updated guidelines, listed under U.S. Visa: Reciprocity and Civil Documents by Country for Ghana, are part of a global framework in which the U.S. adjusts visa terms based on how its own citizens are treated abroad.

While U.S. authorities have not formally explained the decision, such changes are often influenced by diplomatic reciprocity, immigration enforcement priorities, or revised national security assessments.

Ghana now joins other countries including Nigeria that have recently faced similar visa policy revisions.

The decision is expected to impact thousands of Ghanaians travelling to the U.S. for academic, professional, or personal reasons. It also raises fresh concerns about the state of diplomatic engagement between Accra and Washington, particularly as visa restrictions often signal underlying tensions or unresolved policy issues.