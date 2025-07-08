Ablekuma North Rerun: ‘We’ll never be intimidated’ – NPP insists it won the election

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to resist any attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to hold a rerun of parliamentary elections in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North Constituency.

According to the party, such a move will be fiercely opposed, as it maintains that its candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, won the 7 December 2024 election by a margin of 414 votes.

In a statement dated 2 July, the Electoral Commission announced its intention to conduct a rerun in the disputed polling stations on Friday, 11 July 2025. The decision, it said, was aimed at resolving the protracted electoral impasse in the constituency.

However, the NPP has rejected the EC’s decision, describing it as a breach of established electoral procedures.

At a news conference held in Ablekuma North on Tuesday, 8 July, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, strongly criticised the EC’s actions, describing them as “shameful”. He stated:

The inconsistency from the Electoral Commission is a shame. But for us in the New Patriotic Party, we remain resolute and we know that our candidate, Nana Akua Owusu, won the election with a margin of 414 votes—this is based on facts and figures.

Mr Kodua insisted that the party’s candidate won all 19 polling stations in question and called on the EC to complete the collation process instead of organising a rerun. He referenced a High Court order issued on 4 January 2025, accusing the Commission of acting in contempt of court:

Justin Kodua

We have the results from all 19 polling stations—scanned copies, duly signed by agents of the NDC, NPP, and the presiding officers. We clearly won in Ablekuma North. The High Court, on 4 January, ruled that the Electoral Commission’s task is simple: to collate the results and declare the winner.

He continued:

Yesterday, when the National Executive Committee met, we unanimously agreed that under no circumstances will we be intimidated. Never. We will not be coerced into accepting a rerun. What we are demanding is for the Electoral Commission to respect the court’s directive, complete the collation, and declare our candidate as the MP.

Meanwhile, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, has filed a legal application seeking to stop the EC from proceeding with the rerun.

In a suit filed at the Accra High Court on Monday, 7 July 2025, Ms Owusu Afriyie—represented by her lawyer, Gary Nimako—challenged the legality and basis for the EC’s decision. The suit argues that the Commission’s move is not only “arbitrary and unreasonable” but also a violation of her constitutional rights.