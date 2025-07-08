Ablekuma North: NPP parliamentary candidate sues EC to halt rerun in 19 polling stations

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, has filed a legal application seeking to block the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to rerun parliamentary elections in 19 polling stations within the constituency.

It will be recalled that, in a statement dated 2 July, the Electoral Commission announced its intention to conduct a rerun of the disputed polling stations on Friday, 11 July 2025. The move is part of efforts to resolve the prolonged electoral impasse in the constituency—more than seven months after the 2024 general election.

However, the NPP has since rejected the decision, describing it as a violation of electoral procedures.

In a suit filed at the Accra High Court on Monday, 7 July 2025, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, through her lawyer Gary Nimako, questioned the legality and rationale behind the rerun. The suit argues that the EC’s decision is “arbitrary and unreasonable” and constitutes a violation of her rights.

The legal action cites a High Court order dated 4 January 2025, which directed the EC to complete the collation process. According to the order, only three polling stations remained to be collated to conclude the results of the parliamentary election.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie is therefore seeking the following reliefs from the court:

