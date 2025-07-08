Ablekuma North: NPP parliamentary candidate sues EC to halt rerun in 19 polling stations

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, has filed a legal application seeking to block the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to rerun parliamentary elections in 19 polling stations within the constituency.
It will be recalled that, in a statement dated 2 July, the Electoral Commission announced its intention to conduct a rerun of the disputed polling stations on Friday, 11 July 2025. The move is part of efforts to resolve the prolonged electoral impasse in the constituency—more than seven months after the 2024 general election.
However, the NPP has since rejected the decision, describing it as a violation of electoral procedures.
In a suit filed at the Accra High Court on Monday, 7 July 2025, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, through her lawyer Gary Nimako, questioned the legality and rationale behind the rerun. The suit argues that the EC’s decision is “arbitrary and unreasonable” and constitutes a violation of her rights.
The legal action cites a High Court order dated 4 January 2025, which directed the EC to complete the collation process. According to the order, only three polling stations remained to be collated to conclude the results of the parliamentary election.
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie is therefore seeking the following reliefs from the court:
A declaration that the decision of the Respondent to re-run the Parliamentary Election in the 19 out of 281 Polling Stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency on 11th July, 2025 violates the express and pending Orders of the High Court dated 4th January, 2025 which said Orders directed the Respondent to collate and declare the winner of the Parliamentary Election in Ablekuma North Constituency.
A declaration that the decision of the Respondent to re-run Parliamentary Election in 19 out of 281 Polling Stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency, is arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable, and wrongful exercise of discretionary power.
An Order of Certiorari by this Honourable Court quashing the decision of the Respondent in the letter dated 1st July, 2025 and reiterated in the Press Release dated 2nd July, 2025 to re-run the Parliamentary Election in the 19 out of 281 Polling Stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency on 11th July, 2025.
An Order of prohibition directed at the Respondent from proceeding to re-run the said Parliamentary Election in the 19 Polling Stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency on 11th July, 2025.
An Order of Court directed at the Respondent to comply with the express Orders of the High Court dated 4th January, 2025.
An Order of injunction restraining the Respondent from re-running election in any of the 281 Polling Stations in the Ablekuma North Constituency in respect of the 7th December, 2024 Parliamentary Election.
Any other Order(s) as the Honorable Court may deem fit.