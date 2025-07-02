EC to rerun parliamentary elections in 19 disputed polling stations in Ablekuma North

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its decision to rerun the parliamentary elections in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North constituency.

This follows the Commission’s failure to declare a winner in the constituency more than six months after the 7 December 2024 general election, due to issues surrounding disputed pink sheets.

According to the EC, the decision to rerun elections in the affected polling stations was reached after a meeting with representatives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, as part of efforts to resolve the long-standing impasse.

In a statement dated 2 July, signed by the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, the EC explained that the meeting which was a follow-up to an earlier engagement on Thursday, 12 June 2025, offered both parties the opportunity to update the Commission on new developments in the constituency. However, both sides refused to shift their positions.

The statement outlined the parties’ respective stances:

The NDC held the view that the election should be rerun in thirty-seven (37) polling stations because scanned pink sheets from those stations, which were used to collate the results, were provided by the NPP.

It added:

The NPP was of the view that the results from three (3) outstanding polling stations should be collated and a winner declared, since the NDC agents had verified and confirmed the scanned polling station results presented.

The EC explained that the central issue in contention is the fact that 37 pink sheets used in the collation process were scanned copies provided by the NPP.

The statement noted:

The public may recall that political party supporters besieged our collation centre and destroyed a number of the pink sheets for the Ablekuma North parliamentary election during the collation of results following the 7 December general election.

Following extensive deliberations, the Commission informed the political parties that it would proceed to rerun the election in 19 of the 37 polling stations.

It explained:

The Commission arrived at the decision to rerun the election in the underlisted polling stations because the 19 scanned polling station results used for the collation—though approved by agents of both political parties—were not verified by the presiding officers responsible for those stations.

The EC further clarified:

It is instructive to note that the Commission was able to secure the presiding officers’ verification and confirmation for 18 scanned polling station results—agents of both parties also approved these. A rerun will therefore not be held in those polling stations.