GRA announces new implementation date for controversial GH¢1 ‘dumsor’ levy

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has officially announced the new implementation date for the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1141), popularly known as the "dumsor levy."

The levy, which imposes a GH¢1 charge on every litre of petroleum products, was initially scheduled to take effect on 13 June 2025. However, its rollout was postponed due to uncertainties triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict, which posed risks of global price hikes and potential disruption to local pump prices.

In a statement dated 1 July, Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Sarpong, confirmed that the levy will now be implemented on 16 July 2025. He explained that the decision followed a review of prevailing market indicators.

The statement read:

We are pleased to inform you that, following a thorough review of prevailing market indicators and in line with the government's commitment to ensuring stable economic conditions, the implementation of the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1141), will now commence effective 16 July 2025.

The GRA directed all stakeholders to ensure full compliance from the new effective date, noting that the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) has been updated to reflect the revised levy structure.

All stakeholders are hereby directed to take note of this new effective date and ensure full compliance with the provisions of Act 1141. The Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) has been updated accordingly, and all relevant calculations will be automatically applied to declarations from the effective date.

The Authority further urged the cooperation of all stakeholders, emphasising that the successful implementation of this critical revenue measure is key to stabilising Ghana’s energy sector and supporting broader economic development.