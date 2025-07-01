NDC Flagbearer Race: Asiedu Nketia gains momentum as Haruna Iddrisu clings to narrow lead

The race for the presidential candidate slot of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) promises to be exciting.

A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that the party’s National Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is gradually gaining momentum in his bid to lead the party into the 2028 election.

According to the poll, Mr Nketia is currently in second place behind the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, who has maintained his early lead in the race.

The national tracking poll, published on July 1, indicates that Mr Iddrisu now leads with 27%, closely followed by Nketia at 26%, Ato Forson at 22%, Julius Debrah at 11%, Okudzeto Ablakwa at 8%, Zanetor Rawlings at 4%, and others at 3%.

However, among NDC voters, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu leads with 31% support, followed by Asiedu Nketia at 24%, Dr Ato Forson at 22%, Mr Julius Debrah at 10%, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa at 8%, Hon. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings at 3%, and others at 2%.

The poll shows that among those who voted for John Mahama in the 2024 elections, 30% prefer Haruna Iddrisu, 22% prefer Asiedu Nketia, 24% prefer Hon. Ato Forson, 8% prefer Okudzeto Ablakwa, and 3% prefer Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

The report further notes that among voters who did not disclose who they voted for in the 2024 elections, 30% back Haruna, 15% support Nketia, 24% favour Forson, 10% support Debrah, 12% back Ablakwa, and 5% prefer Agyemang-Rawlings.

For those who did not vote in the 2024 elections, 19% prefer Haruna, 23% support Nketia, 18% back Forson, 18% support Debrah, 15% favour Ablakwa, and 5% prefer Agyemang-Rawlings.

