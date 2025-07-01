President John Mahama’s administration continues to enjoy strong public approval, with a new poll indicating that a majority of Ghanaians believe the country is on the right path.

The latest national tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, released on 1st July 2025, shows that 70% of voters believe Ghana is headed in a positive direction. This represents a six-percentage-point increase from the organisation’s previous poll in April. In contrast, 20% of respondents believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Approval of President Mahama’s overall performance remains high, with 73% of voters indicating approval, while 19% disapprove. Approval is strong across all party affiliations, except among NPP voters, where a narrow majority of 46% disapprove, while 43% approve of his performance.

On the issue of economic management, 74% of voters say they approve of how the president is handling the economy, while 18% express disapproval. Regarding job creation, 67% approve and 22% disapprove. On the controversial issue of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, 65% of voters approve of the president’s handling, while 24% disapprove.

When asked about the cause of Ghana’s current economic conditions, 62% of respondents attribute improvements to policies implemented under the Mahama administration. 23% credit the previous government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while 15% say they are unsure.

The poll also captured public sentiment on the now-suspended Dumsor Levy, with 55% of voters expressing support, 22% opposing, and 23% remaining neutral.

On the issue of standard of living, 59% of respondents say their living conditions have improved compared to the same time last year. 12% say it has worsened, 25% report no change, and 11% had no opinion.

Perceptions of corruption also appear to be improving. According to the data, 60% of voters believe corruption is being reduced, up from 56% in April. 13% say it is getting worse (a slight drop from 14%), 20% say there has been no change, and 7% remain undecided.

On the government’s broader anti-corruption efforts, 63% of respondents say the administration is doing enough—up from 60% in April. Those who believe not enough is being done decreased to 23%, down from 26% in the previous poll.