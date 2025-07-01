Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

70% of Ghanaians believe the country is headed in the right direction - Global InfoAnalytics Poll

01 July 2025 at 18:14
President John Mahama
President John Mahama

President John Mahama’s administration continues to enjoy strong public approval, with a new poll indicating that a majority of Ghanaians believe the country is on the right path.

The latest national tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, released on 1st July 2025, shows that 70% of voters believe Ghana is headed in a positive direction. This represents a six-percentage-point increase from the organisation’s previous poll in April. In contrast, 20% of respondents believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Approval of President Mahama’s overall performance remains high, with 73% of voters indicating approval, while 19% disapprove. Approval is strong across all party affiliations, except among NPP voters, where a narrow majority of 46% disapprove, while 43% approve of his performance.

70% of Ghanaians believe the country is headed in the right direction - Global InfoAnalytics Poll

ALSO READ: President Mahama urges Ghanaians to reject tribalism and religious extremism

On the issue of economic management, 74% of voters say they approve of how the president is handling the economy, while 18% express disapproval. Regarding job creation, 67% approve and 22% disapprove. On the controversial issue of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, 65% of voters approve of the president’s handling, while 24% disapprove.

When asked about the cause of Ghana’s current economic conditions, 62% of respondents attribute improvements to policies implemented under the Mahama administration. 23% credit the previous government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while 15% say they are unsure.

The poll also captured public sentiment on the now-suspended Dumsor Levy, with 55% of voters expressing support, 22% opposing, and 23% remaining neutral.

On the issue of standard of living, 59% of respondents say their living conditions have improved compared to the same time last year. 12% say it has worsened, 25% report no change, and 11% had no opinion.

ALSO READ: National Day of Prayer: ‘make a difference in 3 years’ - Bishop Duncan-Williams urges Pres. Mahama

70% of Ghanaians believe the country is headed in the right direction - Global InfoAnalytics Poll

Perceptions of corruption also appear to be improving. According to the data, 60% of voters believe corruption is being reduced, up from 56% in April. 13% say it is getting worse (a slight drop from 14%), 20% say there has been no change, and 7% remain undecided.

On the government’s broader anti-corruption efforts, 63% of respondents say the administration is doing enough—up from 60% in April. Those who believe not enough is being done decreased to 23%, down from 26% in the previous poll.

ALSO READ: Prof. Gyampo responds to ‘sex-for-jobs’ allegations at shippers’ authority

Global InfoAnalytics’ polling data suggests growing optimism among the Ghanaian electorate as the Mahama administration passes the midpoint of its current term.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.