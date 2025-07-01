National Day of Prayer: ‘make a difference in 3 years’ - Bishop Duncan-Williams urges Pres. Mahama

The Founder and Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to leave a lasting legacy during his final three years in office.

Delivering a sermon at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving on Tuesday, 1st July 2025, Archbishop Duncan-Williams expressed concern over Ghana’s slow pace of development, stressing the urgent need to break the cycle of retrogression.

He reflected:

Nicholas Duncan-Williams

As I pondered, I realised that in the 1950s and 60s, Ghana was ahead of Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and even China. We were leading. And I began to meditate and suddenly asked myself, why has the gold lost its shine? What happened to us?

Archbishop Duncan-Williams urged President Mahama to steer the nation towards positive transformation to stem the tide of youth emigration in search of better opportunities abroad:

This state of regression under the leadership of our President, John Dramani Mahama, must be reversed. I hope, in my lifetime, to see a new Ghana — a Ghana where our sons and daughters do not queue at embassies for visas to leave the country in search of greener pastures.

Instead, I dream of a Ghana where our children are born, raised, educated, and choose to live, work, flourish, and thrive within our borders. They should only travel abroad for holidays and leisure — not to seek a better life.

In his prayer, Archbishop Duncan-Williams called on the government to develop a national vision and long-term development plan to guide the country’s progress:

We need a national development agenda — a unified national vision. China has a 100-year vision. India, 100 years. Dubai, 100 years. But Ghana, our beloved motherland — where is our vision? Where is our agenda?

He continued:

Under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, I pray a national development plan will be established. One that compels all stakeholders — regardless of tribe, religion, background, or political affiliation — to follow a Constitution-mandated agenda that drives national development.

The maiden edition of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving is currently underway at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, under the theme: “Reset, Reflect and Renew for National Prosperity.”

The Christian Prayer and Thanksgiving Service is taking place this morning, led by His Eminence Peter Cardinal Appiah Turkson.