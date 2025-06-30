Top 10 African countries with the best democracies

Democracy is the heartbeat of freedom — a powerful idea that puts the people in the driver’s seat. It’s a system where everyone gets a say, where your voice matters, and where leaders answer to the citizens, not the other way around.

The year 2024 witnessed a remarkable surge in global democratic participation, with more than half of the world’s population casting their votes in elections. This historic level of engagement was seen as a hopeful sign for democracy worldwide.

However, despite this unprecedented voter turnout, the latest Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Democracy Index delivers a sobering assessment: democracy is facing a decline on a global scale.

The index reveals that the global average democracy score has dropped to its lowest point since the Democracy Index began in 2006, slipping from 5.23 in 2023 to 5.17 in 2024.

According to the report, only 45% of the world’s population currently lives in countries classified as democracies.

In contrast, 39% remain under authoritarian rule, while 15% reside in hybrid regimes—countries that hold elections but also display significant authoritarian tendencies.

When it comes to Africa, the democratic picture is complex and mixed. Over recent decades, many African nations have made significant strides by moving away from authoritarianism and one-party states toward more open, multiparty political systems. Nonetheless, the continent’s democratic progress remains fragile.

While some countries have successfully built strong democratic institutions and experienced peaceful transfers of power, others continue to face challenges such as electoral violence, restrictions on the media, interference in the judiciary, and executive overreach.

The report highlights that Sub-Saharan Africa, widely regarded as a crucial region for democratic development, experienced a slight democratic regression in 2024. The region’s average democracy score dipped marginally to 4.00, reflecting stagnation or decline in nearly half of its 44 countries.

On a more positive note, the region did not record any coups in 2024—a significant improvement from recent years. However, military influence remains entrenched in several countries, threatening democratic consolidation.

Against this backdrop, examining the top 10 African countries with the strongest democracies provides insight into how some nations are navigating political complexities and striving to uphold democratic values amid a challenging global landscape.